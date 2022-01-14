Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2021 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2021 year-end tax reporting information.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG
% of
Record 4/9/21
Record 7/2/21
Record 9/9/21
Record 12/10/21
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 4/23/21
Pmt 7/23/21
Pmt 9/30/21
Pmt 12/31/21
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$ 1.300000
$ 1.400000
$ 1.500000
$ 1.650000
$ 5.850000
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$ 1.210443
$ 1.303554
$ 1.396665
$ 1.536332
$ 5.446994
93.1%
Qualified Dividends
$ 0.006026
$ 0.006489
$ 0.006953
$ 0.007648
$ 0.027116
(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
$ 0.089557
$ 0.096446
$ 0.103335
$ 0.113668
$ 0.403006
6.9%
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$ 0.024337
$ 0.026209
$ 0.028081
$ 0.030889
$ 0.109516
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
Nondividend Distributions
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Section 199A Dividends (2)
$ 1.204417
$ 1.297065
$ 1.389712
$ 1.528684
$ 5.419878
Section 897 Capital Gain
$ 0.065220
$ 0.070237
$ 0.075254
$ 0.082779
$ 0.293490
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
% of
Record 3/17/21
Record 6/16/21
Record 9/16/21
Record 12/17/21
Annual
Dividend Dates
Pmt 3/31/21
Pmt 6/30/21
Pmt 9/30/21
Pmt 12/31/21
Totals
Total
Total Distribution per Share
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 1.046875
$ 4.187500
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
$ 0.974756
$ 0.974756
$ 0.974756
$ 0.974756
$ 3.899024
93.1%
Qualified Dividends
$ 0.004850
$ 0.004850
$ 0.004850
$ 0.004850
$ 0.019400
(included in
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
$ 0.072119
$ 0.072119
$ 0.072119
$ 0.072119
$ 0.288476
6.9%
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
$ 0.019600
$ 0.019600
$ 0.019600
$ 0.019600
$ 0.078400
(included in
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
Nondividend Distributions
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Section 199A Dividends (2)
$ 0.969906
$ 0.969906
$ 0.969906
$ 0.969906
$ 3.879624
Section 897 Capital Gain
$ 0.052519
$ 0.052519
$ 0.052519
$ 0.052519
$ 0.210076
(1)
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of " applicable partnership interests."
(2)
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.
Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
About Simon
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
