Winner List Unveiled | The Second "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest Wrapped up

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the final appraisal meeting of the second "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest was successfully held in Hangzhou. The meeting was conducted both online and offline, attended by nine senior judges of different fields from both China and aboard with their professional comments on the works.

In recent years, following the deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Publicity Department and the Group, ZTV WORLD has strengthened the international communication content brand, expanded new channels of foreign communication, made efforts to run a good English communication channel, strengthened the construction of "China Blue International" media matrix, and established the "Important Window" International Communication Alliance. It aims to form a new three-dimensional structure of foreign communication, build a new integrated international communication system and create a new foreign-oriented publicity platform with national influence and global communication power. It has achieved remarkable success and has won domestic and international awards as well as the title of advanced collective in the province, and has been recognized and praised by the main leaders of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Publicity Department and the Group.

Sponsored by the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial Government and Zhejiang Radio & TV Group and organized by Zhejiang Radio & TV Group Overseas Center(ZTV WORLD), the "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest has been successfully held for two consecutive sessions. The first "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest gained over 100 million audiences and total views respectively, a new high for its overseas account. It created a premium platform for domestic and overseas video creators to exchange their ideas while showing the beauty of Zhejiang.

The second "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest has received strong support from global participants, and collected more than 800 works in 3 months since its launch in July, 2021. The Contest Organizing Committee picked out 366 works for the 7-day online vote from October 29 to November 5, 2021, with a total of more than 1.41 million votes and nearly 8.69 million views, almost three times the number of voters last year.

Eventually, 262 works were shortlisted for expert judgment in December. The professional judge panel of nine senior experts from both China and abroad scored each work fair and square. Through the discussion of the Organizing Committee, the winner list was determined by the final appraisal meeting.

The final appraisal meeting was presided over by Huang Wei, Director of ZTV WORLD. Ms. Huang said that in order to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, inherit the "red root" spirit, create an "Important Window" and further enhance the international influence of "@Beautiful Zhejiang", the second "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest was held under the guidance of the Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial Government and Zhejiang Radio & TV Group. Enthusiastic participants show beautiful Zhejiang to the world with their unique stories and diverse perspectives. She extended heartfelt thanks to all the participants. She then briefed the participation and scoring standards of the contest. The winner list was revealed after the judges' discussion and evaluation.

At the final appraisal meeting, the judges agreed that "warmth" was the common merit of the works in this year's contest. Many works showed the overall prosperity of Zhejiang in an insightful manner, allowing the judges and the public to have a deeper understanding of Zhejiang and even the whole China through an immersive viewing experience, which has become an important window for the overseas community to increase their good impression towards us.

Compared with the first contest, the second contest is more innovative in attitude, pursuit, and presentation. With localized content presentation, international expression and modern new media shooting methods, the works reflect the exchange and collision between civilizations and give the audience a new understanding of beautiful Zhejiang.

The second contest has added a new theme Memories of 100 Years in My Eyes, revealing the great changes of social development by individual fates and showing the greatness in our times through real and warm stories. Through novel expressions, it allows overseas audience to understand the loyalty and unshakable faith of the Party members to the Party, and efficiently spreads the stories of the centenary of the founding of the Party.

Moreover, the theme of The Most Beautiful Foreign Experiencers is more enlightening and inspiring to the judges. From the perspective of foreigners, it vividly presents the happy life of many foreign friends in Zhejiang and their contribution to building beautiful Zhejiang, showing the wisdom of an open, inclusive and profound China. A large number of excellent short video creators have also emerged from this year's competition. Their works are made with new creativity, fine production and beautiful images. They tell Chinese stories to the international community from an international perspective.

The winner list is available on the official website of ZTV WORLD, Excellent works will be dubbed and interactively broadcasted through Zhejiang Satellite TV, ZTV WORLD, ZTV NEWS, China Blue International Media Matrix, China Blue News APP, China-Zhejiang English Website, In Zhejiang English Website, "@Beautiful Zhejiang" Tik Tok, CCTV APP, Xinhua News, Xinhua APP, Xinhua News Agency Client and other important platforms at home and abroad. It will also be disseminated through various media platforms of the members of the "Important Window" Zhejiang International Communication Alliance, the international communication cooperation media of overseas friendship cities and domestic mainstream commercial video apps in China. It will connect video creator channels and share high-quality platform resources.

