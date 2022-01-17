New Partnership Makes Innovative Denture Procedure More Accessible and Affordable for Patients

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew, LLC ("Renew"), founded by Dr. Don Miloni, and Western Dental & Orthodontics ("Western Dental"), one of the nation's leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, announce a strategic partnership to rapidly expand Renew's existing footprint to new surgical center locations across California and Texas. Renew is reimagining the dental arch restoration market with its innovative implant supported anchored denture product that can be completed in a one-day procedure.

As a 40-year dental industry pioneer, Dr. Miloni's mission is to help patients have the freedom to enjoy a better everyday life and a new secure smile through an affordable dental implant solution. Dr. Miloni, a founder of ClearChoice, created Renew to reach as many people as possible and give them a high-quality solution they could afford, while maintaining a superior patient experience. "Our strategic partnership with Western Dental will allow that reach to expand immediately and we can't wait to start helping those in need," says Dr. Miloni.

"We couldn't be more pleased with our new alliance," says Jeffrey Miller, President of Western Dental. "Renew's vision aligns with everything for which Western Dental stands. It comes down to helping patients have better health, a better quality of life, and enjoy the lifestyle they deserve, all the while getting treated like family."

Renew has developed a proprietary, 100% digital denture system that is unique in the industry. Renew's proven business model is the only digitally developed removeable anchored denture solution that can be performed in a one-day procedure. It allows patients the ability to transform their lives at a fraction of the market price while enjoying peace of mind through Renew's lifetime guarantee. By understanding their customer's needs, Renew prides itself on taking a personalized approach to helping patients achieve a life-changing experience. Renew has partnered with STORY3 Capital Partners, an alternative asset manager focused on the consumer value chain, to help finance the accelerated roll-out and further bolster the trusted Renew brand.

"Renew's partnership with Western Dental couldn't come at a better time," says Peter Abruzzo, President of Renew. "From the day I joined Renew, it was clear to me that our patients have inspired us with their individuality and authenticity. We're honored to have the opportunity to work with a first-class team like Western Dental, who can lend their expertise to make Renew available and accessible to more patients. Renew and Western Dental together can bring Renew to more communities and change lives, one smile at a time."

About Renew:

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, Renew Anchored Dentures was created by Dr. Don Miloni, a dental industry veteran with more than four decades of experience, and a founder of ClearChoice. Led by Peter Abruzzo, who shares over 35 years of business expertise and a track record of driving multi-million-dollar revenue growth across diverse retail sectors, Renew brings together a team of doctors, clinical staff, and seasoned corporate professionals who are solely focused on changing people's lives for the better. Renew provides patients who have unstable dentures, or those suffering with missing and failing teeth, with advanced anchored denture treatments at an affordable price. The Renew Anchored Denture solution, currently offered through Centers in Northwest Denver, Southeast Denver, Colorado Springs, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Kansas City, Delray Beach and Fort Lauderdale, provides patients a renewed sense of wellbeing, a renewed outlook on life, and a renewed sense of confidence. For more information, please visit https://renewsmiles.com/.

About Western Dental:

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation's leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 353 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offices provide orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient, full-service "Dental Home." All of Western Dental's services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1- 800-6-DENTAL.

About STORY3:

STORY3 is a leading alternative investment manager. Since the firm's inception in October 2018, the STORY3 team has sourced, arranged and executed over $1 billion of capital transactions in consumer facing businesses. STORY3 employs a flexible investment strategy and pairs deep industry expertise, operating support, and unique transactional experience to support value creation for its partners. Paramount to its investment lens is a focus on companies at the nexus of consumer, commerce and content, where STORY3 believes its capital, skillset, and relationships can substantially impact value creation. For more information, please visit www.story3capital.com.

