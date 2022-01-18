Fulcrum Lending leverages proprietary technology to provide clients with instant valuations, market insights, and live loan pricing through their digital platform and APIs.

PropTech Mortgage Company Fulcrum Lending Announces National Partnership with Northmarq Fulcrum Lending leverages proprietary technology to provide clients with instant valuations, market insights, and live loan pricing through their digital platform and APIs.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulcrum Lending, a New York and Los Angeles based PropTech multifamily mortgage company, announced today an exclusive partnership with Northmarq, a commercial real estate industry leader in financing, loan servicing, and investment sales with $22 billion in 2021 lending.

Founded in June 2021, Fulcrum Lending's LoanCenter™ platform enables clients to access loan pricing on multifamily properties in real-time, along with critical market insights and other investor tools not available through a traditional lender.

The partnership with Northmarq will enable Fulcrum Lending to underwrite loans through its platform directly, completing Fulcrum Lending's offering as a full-service digital lender.

Fulcrum Lending was founded by PropTech veterans Maxwell Wu and Kenneth Mendonça. Wu, who serves as Chief Executive Officer, was previously Chief Underwriter at TapCap, a real estate technology company, which he helped grow from its initial spinout from Greystone to more than $1.3 billion in multifamily loan requests in its first two quarters. Mendonça, who serves as Chief Technology Officer, was previously the lead engineer at both TapCap and Greystone, where he led all platform development and architecture for their digital lending platforms.

"Our proprietary technology and data not only drive down lending costs, which we pass directly to the borrower, but they also enable us to uncover hidden market insights and trends which we share with our clients at no cost," said Wu, Co-Founder and CEO of Fulcrum Lending. "Multifamily loans are a commodity in this market and providing the lowest cost loans was only inevitable with our technology and data capabilities, so our focus turned to, how can we provide long term value for our borrowers beyond just a transactional service."

"They're a great combination of real estate and technology experts who understand the ins and outs of the multifamily mortgage finance business. We're excited to see where this partnership will take the digital experience for borrowers," said Jay Donaldson, President of Northmarq's Fannie Mae and FHA/HUD platforms.

In addition to offering data-driven advice to investors, Fulcrum Lending provides small and medium-sized brokerages with its technology and direct lending channels in exchange for their boots on the ground presence in secondary and tertiary markets.

"Even though we've seen a decade of digital transformation in less than two years, we continue to see demand for data driven human advice delivered through technology. We're confident that Northmarq's national platform of expertise will complement Fulcrum's platform and bring new clients to Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's financing products," says Cody Field, senior vice president – debt & equity for Northmarq in San Francisco.

"Fulcrum is the only provider delivering solutions that doesn't push out the independent mortgage broker," said Mendonça, Fulcrum Lending's Co-Founder and CTO. "Whether it's a one or 100-person firm, our no-code integrations and APIs help our brokerage partners digitize their operations in less than a few days."

Fulcrum Lending Corporation will continue their expansion nationwide, exclusively working with select mortgage brokerages that align with their mission to offer a digital, transparent and personalized lending process for borrowers large and small.

About Northmarq

Northmarq is an industry-leading capital markets resource for commercial real estate investors, offering seamless collaboration with top experts in debt, equity, investment sales and loan servicing. We combine industry-leading capabilities with an open, flexible structure, enabling our team of seasoned professionals to create innovative solutions for clients. Our solid foundation and entrepreneurial approach have built an annual transaction volume of more than $33 billion, and loan servicing of nearly $70 billion. Learn more at northmarq.com.

About Fulcrum Lending

Fulcrum Lending is a full-service digital mortgage company offering multifamily loans nationwide. Their direct lending channels and proprietary technology provide clients direct loans, instant valuations, market insights, and live loan pricing through their LoanCenter platform and APIs. For more information, visit fulcrumlendingcorp.com

