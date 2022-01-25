New Study Shows Males Can Naturally Increase Sperm Count By 167%, Semen Volume by 53% and Testosterone Levels by 17%

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedars-Sinai Cardiologist Dr. David Filsoof has recently created a huge buzz in the medical community by sharing some extremely promising clinical studies for men that suffer from low testosterone and/or low fertility levels.

According to Dr. Filsoof, who also endorses the product, the answer is in T-Drive , a testosterone booster made by the industry-leading supplement company, Inno Supps .

Known for its wide range of high-quality products, the maker says it's designed to boost testosterone and lower cortisol, which automatically makes this a win-win for men. Plus, T-Drive is backed by some pretty impressive statistics.

A pilot study conducted with 46 male patients with low sperm count revealed overwhelming results after daily consumption of 675 mg of KSM-66®. After 90 days, researchers reported the following results:

167% increase in sperm count

53% increase in semen volume

57% increase in sperm motility

17% increase in serum testosterone levels

Top-of-the-line T-booster with the best ingredients on the market

In essence, the ingredients in T-Drive work together to support a man's free testosterone levels, the hormones responsible for "masculine" traits. And higher levels of free testosterone will ultimately enhance physical performance in the gym and the bedroom, among other things like: amplified energy levels, muscle growth and definition, better sleep and improved sex drive.

T-Drive's effectiveness comes down to the formula: it contains key vitamins and minerals and herbs that support healthy male hormone production and herbs that can naturally ramp up the body's testosterone production. Ingredients include:

KSM-66 ® (ashwagandha)

Fenugreek

Tribulus

Coleus Forskohlii

Epimedium

Vitamin D

Niacin

Magnesium

Zinc

Boron

To learn more about T-Drive, click here .

About Inno Supps:

Inno Supps is a leader in the nutritional supplement industry with a lineup ranging from health and wellness products to muscle-building and fat-burning supplements. Its mission is to help people achieve peak physical and mental performance to optimize health and wellness. The company is also spreading awareness of proper health and nutrition through its partnership with Vitamin Angels, where they donate a 6-month supply of vitamins to undernourished children and pregnant women in need around the world. In 2021, the company helped over 100,000 women and children.

For more on Inno Supps, click here to visit the company's website.

