Healthcare Industry Innovators and Workplace Equality Advocates Announced as 2022 Award Recipients by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) announces the 2022 Woman of the Year, Honorable Mentor, and STAR. The honorees recognized for their significant contributions to healthcare and the advancement of women in the industry will be recognized at the HBA's 32nd annual Woman of the Year event on 10 May in New York City and virtually around the globe.

Beth Seidenberg, MD, Founding Managing Director, Westlake Village Biopartners, was selected as the 2022 Woman of the Year. Christopher Boerner, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercialization Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb, is the recipient of the Honorable Mentor award. Wendy White, Board Director, CEEK Women's Health, noted speaker and author, and rare disease specialist is recognized with HBA's Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition (STAR) volunteer honor.

The HBA Woman of the Year award honors a female senior executive whose accomplishments have resulted in significant contributions to the healthcare industry. Throughout her decades-long career, Seidenberg has transformed the lives of millions of patients by championing pharmaceutical research and development leading to the introduction of innovative life-saving products that treat diseases like AIDS, arthritis, asthma, cancer, and others. Since 2005, she has played a vital role in the future of healthcare science and technology through investing in and incubating more than 35 "top tier" biotech ventures that benefit human health.

Beyond her advocacy, support, and mentoring of the CEO's in multiple companies that she has helped create and nurture, she has made a profound impact on the next generation of business leaders through her focus on life-sciences investing. Seidenberg's record of success in all aspects of venture capital demonstrate her unique skills and prowess in a traditionally male-dominated profession, positioning her as an inspiration and role model for women.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Honorable Mentor award recognizing individuals who demonstrate long-term support for the advancement of women in healthcare, have a personal dedication to developing, mentoring, and promoting women in the industry, and support the HBA's mission.

Described as a champion of inclusive leadership at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Christopher Boerner has led by example, increasing representation of female executives by 14 percent, including recruiting three female executives with diverse ethnic backgrounds on his global leadership team. His dedication to advancing women, particularly women of color, led to the formation of the Commercialization Diversity and Inclusion Council at BMS. Under his leadership and sponsorship of the Council, there has been a 14 percent increase in the representation of women of color in the commercialization organization.

Boerner's demonstrated commitment to developing women led to his role as executive sponsor of the company's gender focused People and Business Resource Group, the Bristol Myers Squibb Network of Women (B-NOW). By providing programs and structure to its nearly 7,000 members, B-NOW has helped drive a 43 percent increase in women in leadership roles globally and partnered with human resources to formalize gender neutral family care leave benefits. Knowing that engaging more men in workplace equality is essential to accelerating gender diversity, Boerner fosters allyship of the non-female workforce by supporting the B-NOW Engaging Men workstream. Focused on educating and creating male allies, the workstream drove male B-NOW membership up to 20 percent. With a proven track record of recruiting, advancing, mentoring, and supporting female talent, this leader epitomizes the HBA Honorable Mentor award.

For more than two decades, the HBA has recognized a volunteer leader with the Strategic Transformation Achievement Recognition (STAR). This year, Wendy White, Board Director for CEEK Women's Health, will be honored for her exceptional commitment to furthering HBA's strategic goals and her leading the way as a role model and mentor for many in the HBA community. During White's 15-year HBA tenure, she has been a key contributor serving in numerous leadership roles including HBA Chicago Chapter President, Building Better Business Connections (3BC) Committee Chair, and Advisory Board Committee Chair, as well as on the HBA Board of Directors including Global Board Chair in 2015.

She is well-known and respected for her marketing and technology acumen, inclusive leadership style, and commitment to patient engagement in the rare disease community. White's visionary focus on purpose and strategic thinking helped foster the foundation of HBA's Gender Parity Collaborative that today is achieving impressive results.

For more information about HBA's Woman of the Year, Honorable Mentor, STAR, and other award programs, visit HBAnet.org/awards.

Join us 10 May—either live or virtually—so that you can meet, hear from, and be inspired by these exceptional honorees who embody the attributes required for this new age of leadership. We will also recognize nearly 200 Rising Stars and Luminaries for their outstanding performance, leadership, and contributions to our industry. Visit HBAnet.org/2022WOTY to register.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA)

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global not-for-profit organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 70 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, the HBA serves a community of nearly 70,000 individuals and more than 175 corporate partners. The HBA provides networking forums to build relationships; access to industry thought leaders to broaden perspective; educational programs to develop leadership skills; and global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies to promote visibility of their achievements in advancing gender parity in the workplace.

