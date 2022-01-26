2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

SEI Reports Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago

OAKS, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced financial results for the fourth-quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share were $1.03 in fourth-quarter 2021 compared to $0.86 in fourth-quarter 2020.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except
earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,




For the Twelve Months
Ended Dec. 31,





2021


2020


%


2021


2020


%














Revenues


$501,650


$443,723


13%


$1,918,309


$1,684,058


14%

Net income


145,300


125,882


15%


546,593


447,286


22%

Diluted earnings per share


$1.03


$0.86


20%


$3.81


$3.00


27%

"Our record financial results for 2021 reflect continued sales momentum, success in delivering our solutions to our markets, and positive capital markets. We've made significant progress in executing against our growth strategy," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

"We believe our recent acquisitions enhance our capabilities, expand our competitive market presence, and enhance our growth opportunities in our markets. We also continued our research and development investments that have advanced our technology and new business initiatives. At the core of our long-term success is a talented, dedicated workforce and tremendous leadership across SEI globally.

"As we continue to connect our markets to their future potential through our technology and investment solutions, we are well-positioned to continue seizing growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value."

Summary of Fourth-Quarter Results by Business Segment



(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,




For the Twelve Months
Ended Dec. 31,





2021


2020


%


2021


2020


%

Private Banks:













Revenues


$129,268


$119,654


8%


$493,570


$455,393


8%

Expenses


117,739


115,039


2%


462,796


446,481


4%

Operating Profit


11,529


4,615


150%


30,774


8,912


245%

Operating Margin


9%


4%




6%


2%
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


125,491


108,346


16%


482,949


407,564


18%

Expenses


64,067


51,813


24%


240,334


205,913


17%

Operating Profit


61,424


56,533


9%


242,615


201,651


20%

Operating Margin


49%


52%




50%


49%
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


87,848


82,318


7%


343,805


317,627


8%

Expenses


45,374


36,893


23%


168,070


149,909


12%

Operating Profit


42,474


45,425


(6)%


175,735


167,718


5%

Operating Margin


48%


55%




51%


53%
















Investment Managers:













Revenues


154,518


129,647


19%


581,157


489,462


19%

Expenses


91,046


80,204


14%


348,655


308,999


13%

Operating Profit


63,472


49,443


28%


232,502


180,463


29%

Operating Margin


41%


38%




40%


37%
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


4,525


3,758


20%


16,828


14,012


20%

Expenses


13,364


15,180


(12)%


53,219


52,871


1%

Operating Loss


(8,839)


(11,422)


NM


(36,391)


(38,859)


NM














Totals:













Revenues


$501,650


$443,723


13%


$1,918,309


$1,684,058


14%

Expenses


331,590


299,129


11%


1,273,074


1,164,173


9%

Corporate Overhead Expenses


26,662


20,584


30%


91,854


73,998


24%

Income from Operations


$143,398


$124,010


16%


$553,381


$445,887


24%

Fourth-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • Revenues from Asset management, administration, and distribution fees increased from higher assets under management and administration due to market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.
  • Revenues in the Private Banks segment include $6.8 million from early termination fees from an existing investment processing client.
  • Our average assets under administration increased $104.6 billion, or 13%, to $884.3 billion in the fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to $779.7 billion during the fourth-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $40.6 billion, or 16%, to $301.0 billion in the fourth-quarter 2021, as compared to $260.4 billion during the fourth-quarter 2020 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).
  • Net sales events in the Private Banks and Investment Managers segments during fourth-quarter 2021 were $31.3 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $22.1 million when contract values are completely realized. For the year ended 2021, net sales events were $81.4 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $60.1 million when contract values are completely realized.
  • Net sales events in asset management-related businesses of the Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors segments and the Asset Management Distribution (AMD) business in the Private Banks segment during fourth-quarter 2021 were $4.5 million. For the year ended 2021, net sales events were flat primarily due to net losses in the legacy Institutional Investors client base which offset new business growth in the Investment Advisors segment.
  • The increase in operational expenses was primarily due to increased direct costs related to increased revenues, as well as increased personnel costs due to business growth and competitive labor markets.
  • We acquired Novus Partners (Novus), a global portfolio intelligence platform company, in November 2021. The results of operations of Novus are included in the Institutional Investors segment. The segment's fourth-quarter 2021 results were negatively impacted by approximately $868 thousand from the acquisition.
  • Earnings from LSV increased by $3.6 million, or 11%, to $34.2 million in fourth-quarter 2021 as compared to $30.6 million in fourth-quarter 2020. The increase in earnings was primarily due to higher assets under management from market appreciation. Negative cash flows from existing clients and client losses partially offset the increase in earnings from LSV.
  • Stock-based compensation expense in fourth-quarter 2021 increased $3.7 million as compared to fourth-quarter 2020 due to equity awards in late 2020, net of forfeitures, and from a change in estimate of the timing of when stock-option vesting targets would be achieved. We expect stock-based compensation expense during 2022 to be approximately $46.3 million as compared to $41.5 million during 2021 as a result of new options granted in fourth-quarter 2021 net of awards granted in the prior year.
  • We capitalized $6.6 million of software development costs in fourth-quarter 2021 for continued enhancements to the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Amortization expense related to SWP was $13.4 million in fourth-quarter 2021.
  • Our effective tax rates were 18.3% in fourth-quarter 2021 and 19.6% in fourth-quarter 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily due to increased tax benefits associated with a higher volume of stock option exercises.
  • We repurchased 1.5 million shares of our common stock for $95.5 million during the fourth-quarter 2021 at an average price of $62.44 per share. For the year ended 2021, we repurchased 6.7 million shares of our common stock for $411.5 million at an average price of $61.00 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations was $149.2 million, or $1.06 per share, and free cash flow was $138.7 million during the fourth-quarter 2021.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 26, 2022. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 866-207-1041; (International) 402-970-0847; Access Code: 1785544.

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.  In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter and the timing of the realization of such revenue, if any,
  • whether we will have sales momentum,
  • the effect of our acquisitions on our capabilities, competitive position and growth opportunities,
  • our strategic priorities and commitments and the degree to which we will execute on them, and
  • the degree to which we are well-positioned to seize growth opportunities that will lead to increased shareholder value.

We anticipate that we may deliver forward-looking statements during today's earnings call that include our current expectations as to the matters in this release and set forth above as well as:

  • the timing and success of client migrations, implementations and conversions,
  • our ability to expand our relationships and revenue opportunities with new and existing clients,
  • whether we will be able to take advantage of increasing sales demand,
  • the timing of and our ability to integrate acquisition targets and the potential benefits we may derive from any of our acquisitions,
  • the degree to which M&A activity in the industries in which we compete will affect our sales,
  • the degree to which our technology is being adopted across both our existing client base and new clients,
  • our ability to leverage our technologies and scale our businesses,
  • the degree to which one-time and transaction-based revenues during the quarter will be repeated,
  • revenue that we believe will be generated by sales events that occurred during the quarter or when our unfunded backlog may fund, if at all,
  • the strategic initiatives and business segments that we will pursue and those in which we will invest,
  • the degree to which our One SEISM strategy will allow us to increase our growth opportunities,
  • the competition for and cost of talent and the effect of these factors on our business,
  • the amount of recurring sales we will generate,
  • the strength of our backlog and pipelines,
  • the level of demand for our products and services,
  • the degree to which the global COVID-19 pandemic is affecting our business,
  • the momentum we may have with respect to our businesses and sales,
  • the elements of our long-term success,
  • the degree to which our business will be successful and what parties will be the beneficiaries of any such success,
  • the headwinds we will face and our strategies for how we may respond to these headwinds,
  • the margins that our businesses may generate,
  • the investments we may make in our technologies and personnel,
  • how we will manage our expenses and the degree to which our forecasted expenses will decline, increase or normalize,
  • when we integrate purchased assets into and develop additional capabilities for the SEI Wealth Platform and the timing of our ability to offer additional services to clients,
  • the organic and inorganic opportunities that will drive our growth,
  • our ability to build upon our fourth quarter results, and
  • the success and benefits of our strategic investments.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 



For the Three Months
Ended Dec. 31,


For the Twelve Months
Ended Dec. 31,



2021


2020


2021


2020










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$403,565


$353,610


$1,547,016


$1,345,649

Information processing and software servicing fees


98,085


90,113


371,293


338,409










Total revenues


501,650


443,723


1,918,309


1,684,058










Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


56,458


46,973


218,068


181,618

Software royalties and other information processing costs


7,198


7,109


27,759


28,937

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


155,309


135,902


584,497


527,509

Stock-based compensation


10,278


6,556


41,451


27,014

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


57,543


59,566


223,200


227,916

Data processing and computer related


27,814


24,681


107,560


96,328

Facilities, supplies and other costs


19,909


17,467


69,760


64,915

Amortization


15,403


13,558


59,152


52,975

Depreciation


8,340


7,901


33,481


30,959










Total expenses


358,252


319,713


1,364,928


1,238,171










Income from operations


143,398


124,010


553,381


445,887










Net (loss) gain on investments


(500)


1,024


(366)


(286)

Interest and dividend income


934


986


3,649


6,568

Interest expense


(209)


(153)


(563)


(609)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


34,152


30,646


137,572


117,134










Income before income taxes


177,775


156,513


693,673


568,694










Income taxes


32,475


30,631


147,080


121,408










Net income


$145,300


$125,882


$546,593


$447,286










Basic earnings per common share


$1.04


$0.87


$3.87


$3.05










Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


139,080


144,077


141,216


146,709










Diluted earnings per common share


$1.03


$0.86


$3.81


$3.00










Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


141,305


146,140


143,312


149,003










Dividends declared per common share


$0.40


$0.37


$0.77


$0.72

 

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 



Dec. 31,


Dec. 31,



2021


2020

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$825,210


$784,626

Restricted cash


351


3,101

Receivables from investment products


59,036


55,271

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,602 and $1,100


441,609


385,219

Securities owned


28,267


34,064

Other current assets


43,559


38,696

Total Current Assets


1,398,032


1,300,977






Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $409,248 and $378,639


178,869


189,052

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


33,614


38,397

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $545,307 and $491,739


243,446


270,977

Available for Sale and Equity Securities


129,541


105,419

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value


6,916


6,166

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate


107,918


98,433

Goodwill and Intangible Assets, net


186,014


88,793

Deferred Contract Costs


36,236


33,781

Deferred Income Taxes


8,809


2,972

Other Assets, net


24,936


32,289

Total Assets


$2,354,331


$2,167,256






Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$10,312


$7,766

Accrued liabilities


318,185


299,845

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


11,328


8,579

Deferred revenue


9,721


1,085

Total Current Liabilities


349,546


317,275






Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility


40,000


Long-term Income Taxes Payable


803


803

Deferred Income Taxes


54,702


55,159

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


27,639


34,058

Other Long-term Liabilities


20,878


20,054

Total Liabilities


493,568


427,349






Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 138,449 and 143,396
shares issued and outstanding


1,384


1,434

Capital in excess of par value


1,246,608


1,190,001

Retained earnings


632,614


565,270

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(19,843)


(16,798)

Total Shareholders' Equity


1,860,763


1,739,907

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,354,331


$2,167,256

 

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions)  (Unaudited)

 



Dec. 31,


Mar. 31,


Jun. 30,


Sept. 30,


Dec. 31,



2020


2021


2021


2021


2021

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$25,498


$25,098


$26,264


$25,618


$26,281

Collective trust fund programs


6


7


7


6


6

Liquidity funds


3,778


3,793


3,654


3,988


4,724

Total assets under management


$29,282


$28,898


$29,925


$29,612


$31,011

Client assets under administration


26,346


4,379


4,412


4,675


4,481

Total assets


$55,628


$33,277


$34,337


$34,287


$35,492












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$71,248


$73,819


$78,053


$78,560


$81,686

Liquidity funds


3,832


3,584


3,550


3,477


4,317

Total Platform assets under management


$75,080


$77,403


$81,603


$82,037


$86,003

Platform-only assets (E)


11,862


12,538


13,566


13,728


14,564

Total Platform assets (E)


$86,942


$89,941


$95,169


$95,765


$100,567












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$90,869


$92,040


$93,010


$89,441


$91,719

Collective trust fund programs


98


95


5


5


5

Liquidity funds


2,128


2,909


2,516


2,599


2,118

Total assets under management


$93,095


$95,044


$95,531


$92,045


$93,842

Client assets under advisement


4,063


4,333


4,566


4,698


4,857

Total assets


$97,158


$99,377


$100,097


$96,743


$98,699












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


$      75,214


$      78,304


$      87,012


$      87,488


$      92,549

Liquidity funds


424


449


473


568


423

Total assets under management


$75,638


$78,753


$87,485


$88,056


$92,972

Client assets under administration (A)


760,397


831,819


875,942


861,605


907,377

Total assets


$836,035


$910,572


$963,427


$949,661


$1,000,349












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,711


$1,777


$1,924


$1,964


$2,096

Liquidity funds


162


289


191


202


240

Total assets under management


$1,873


$2,066


$2,115


$2,166


$2,336

Client assets under administration


1,299


1,355


1,422


1,378


1,410

Total assets


$3,172


$3,421


$3,537


$3,544


$3,746












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$93,692


$101,565


$102,404


$97,604


$98,984












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$283,018


$294,299


$301,655


$293,187


$300,766

Collective trust fund programs


75,318


78,406


87,024


87,499


92,560

Liquidity funds


10,324


11,024


10,384


10,834


11,822

Total assets under management


$368,660


$383,729


$399,063


$391,520


$405,148

Client assets under advisement


5,362


5,688


5,988


6,076


6,267

Client assets under administration (D)


786,743


836,198


880,354


866,280


911,858

Platform-only assets


11,862


12,538


13,566


13,728


14,564

Total assets


$1,172,627


$1,238,153


$1,298,971


$1,277,604


$1,337,837



(A)  

Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $12.4 billion of assets that are at fee
levels below our normal full-service assets (as of Dec. 31, 2021).

(B)  

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only (as of Dec. 31, 2021).

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at Dec. 31, 2021.

(D)  

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of Dec. 31, 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

 

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)

 



4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.



2020


2021


2021


2021


2021

Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$24,284


$25,139


$26,056


$26,232


$25,999

Collective trust fund programs


6


6


7


6


6

Liquidity funds


3,712


3,876


3,833


3,916


4,452

Total assets under management


$28,002


$29,021


$29,896


$30,154


$30,457

Client assets under administration


25,368


4,317


4,405


4,476


4,607

Total assets


$53,370


$33,338


$34,301


$34,630


$35,064












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$68,398


$73,240


$76,840


$79,602


$80,703

Liquidity funds


3,788


3,619


3,370


3,403


3,644

Total Platform assets under management


$72,186


$76,859


$80,210


$83,005


$84,347

Platform-only assets (E)


11,214


12,206


13,292


13,863


14,341

Total Platform assets (E)


$83,400


$89,065


$93,502


$96,868


$98,688












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$86,277


$91,349


$93,458


$91,965


$90,557

Collective trust fund programs


102


96


68


5


5

Liquidity funds


2,271


2,621


2,681


2,742


2,391

Total assets under management


$88,650


$94,066


$96,207


$94,712


$92,953

Client assets under advisement


3,746


4,146


4,516


4,658


4,812

Total assets


$92,396


$98,212


$100,723


$99,370


$97,765












Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs


$      69,349


$      78,035


$      84,553


$      89,441


$      90,457

Liquidity funds


411


490


469


532


491

Total assets under management


$69,760


$78,525


$85,022


$89,973


$90,948

Client assets under administration (A)


754,350


817,330


853,810


851,183


879,718

Total assets


$824,110


$895,855


$938,832


$941,156


$970,666












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$1,634


$1,743


$1,870


$1,958


$2,053

Liquidity funds


165


169


236


205


197

Total assets under management


$1,799


$1,912


$2,106


$2,163


$2,250

Client assets under advisement


1,218


1,327


1,406


1,423


1,423

Total assets


$3,017


$3,239


$3,512


$3,586


$3,673












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$88,182


$97,476


$103,583


$99,924


$97,381












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$268,775


$288,947


$301,807


$299,681


$296,693

Collective trust fund programs


69,457


78,137


84,628


89,452


90,468

Liquidity funds


10,347


10,775


10,589


10,798


11,175

Total assets under management


$348,579


$377,859


$397,024


$399,931


$398,336

Client assets under advisement


4,964


5,473


5,922


6,081


6,235

Client assets under administration (D)


779,718


821,647


858,215


855,659


884,325

Platform-only assets


11,214


12,206


13,292


13,863


14,341

Total assets


$1,144,475


$1,217,185


$1,274,453


$1,275,534


$1,303,237



(A) 

Average client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment during fourth-quarter 2021 include $12.3
billion that are at fee levels below our normal full-service assets.

(B) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $2.3 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only during fourth-quarter 2021.

(C) 

Equity and fixed-income programs include $7.9 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during fourth-quarter 2021.

(D) 

In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $14.0 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during fourth-quarter 2021 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E) 

Platform assets under management and Platform-only assets combined are total Platform assets in the Investment Advisors segment.

Investor Contact:   

Media Contact:

Lindsey Opsahl 

Leslie Wojcik

SEI   

SEI

+1 610-676-4052 

+1 610-676-4191

lopsahl@seic.com 

lwojcik@seic.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-reports-fourth-quarter-2021-financial-results-301469006.html

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.