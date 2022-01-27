Cetera Appoints Tim Stinson to President of Cetera Advisor Networks 25-year Cetera veteran Tom Taylor to transition to Chief Sales and Growth Officer role full time while serving as Cetera Advisor Networks CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Tim Stinson has been appointed President of Cetera Advisor Networks. Tom Taylor will transition to his Chief Sales and Growth Officer role full time and will serve in an advisory role to Cetera Advisor Networks' leadership team. The organizational change comes as the Cetera Advisor Networks community has eclipsed $1 billion in total revenue and places the two key leaders in pivotal roles to start 2022, positioning Cetera for continued growth while maximizing experiences and opportunities for Cetera's financial professionals.

Tim Stinson (PRNewswire)

"Tim Stinson and Tom Taylor are outstanding professionals and individuals whose contributions to Cetera cannot be overstated," said Adam Antoniades, Chief Executive Officer at Cetera. "Their work will forge an even brighter future for the Cetera Advisor Networks community and the entire Cetera organization. We look forward to their continued leadership and strategic guidance as we grow our business and serve our financial professional communities in 2022 and beyond."

Stinson has successfully driven strategy and growth of wealth management across Cetera for seven years, most recently in his role as Head of Wealth Management. In his new role as President of Cetera Advisor Networks, Stinson is responsible for all aspects of the Cetera Advisor Networks community, including growth, technology, sales support and operations. In addition to his overarching duties, he will lead a new Executive Management Committee for Cetera Advisor Networks. He is a founding member of Cetera's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Council and serves on the Financial Services Institute's board of directors.

"I'm excited about the opportunity to expand on Cetera's success by leading the Cetera Advisor Networks community in collaboration with one of the most formidable leadership teams in the independent broker-dealer space," Stinson said. "The Cetera Advisor Networks team has an established track record of delivering results, and I am proud to work alongside such passionate individuals to accelerate the positive momentum. We look forward to growing Cetera's business and supporting our financial professionals to achieve their own business success."

Taylor has served in multiple leadership roles at Cetera Advisor Networks for nearly 25 years. Earlier in his Cetera career, Taylor led Cetera Advisor Networks' initiatives in technology and operations as Chief Operating Officer for more than 10 years.

Founded in 1983, the Cetera Advisor Networks large enterprise community is structured to support super OSJs, producer groups, financial institutions, and networks of professionals. Cetera Advisor Networks is the destination of choice for growth-oriented, entrepreneurial advisors seeking industry-best resources, support and community affiliation.

Visit www.Cetera.com for more information.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.



Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group