RealSelf Unveils Most-Loved Aesthetic Procedures, According to RealSelf Consumer Worth It Ratings - Two procedures top the list with 100% Worth It Ratings

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealSelf, the medical aesthetics industry's leading community and marketplace, today announced the 2022 Most Worth It Honorees - the year's most-loved aesthetic procedures for every body area and concern, according to the RealSelf community. The comprehensive list of the Most Worth It Honorees1 is determined by Worth It Ratings from real patients on RealSelf from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. The RealSelf Worth It Rating is a proprietary consumer satisfaction score based on reviews from consumers on RealSelf who, after undergoing a treatment, rated it as "Worth It" or "Not Worth It."

"Back for the fifth year in a row, our 2022 Most Worth It Honorees are truly consumers' vote and are based solely on their input and feedback," said Hailey Sullivan, RealSelf Chief Marketing Officer. "Our RealSelf community continues to tell us that the Most Worth It Rating is an important signal when deciding whether to invest their money and time in a procedure. Additionally, the thousands of real, unbiased reviews on RealSelf provide notable value to our doctors and specialists, and our brand partners."

Facial rejuvenation, body tightening and breast procedures are highest-rated cosmetic procedures

Two surgical facial procedures top the annual list:

Deep plane facelift, designed to treat drooping cheeks, along with the lower face, jawline, and neck, is a clear favorite earning a 100% Worth It Rating.

Forehead reduction surgery, a newcomer to RealSelf's Most Worth It honoree list, also achieved a 100% Worth It Rating. Designed to create a more balanced facial proportion, the procedure has been hailed as "a dream come true" by one RealSelf member.

Two body tightening procedures also garner high votes:

Body lift surgery, considered the gold standard of body-tightening procedures that RealSelf members "can't say enough positive things about," earned a 98% Worth It Rating.

The mini tummy-tuck one RealSelf member says "gave me my confidence back" also achieved a 98% Worth It Rating. A mini tummy-tuck is less extensive than a full tummy-tuck and the surgery happens below the belly button—the navel is not touched or moved as it is with a full tummy-tuck procedure.

Breast surgeries continue to deliver high consumer satisfaction year over year:

RealSelf saw more than 5,000 Worth It reviews of breast related procedures in 2021.

Reported satisfaction of breast augmentation continued to be very high - with more than 2,700 Worth It reviews, the procedure earned a 97% Worth It Rating.

Motiva breast implants (96% Worth It) and Mentor breast implants (96% Worth It) were the top-rated implant brands among RealSelf community members.

Breast implant removal took home a Most Worth It ranking of 97%. Breast implant safety remained on the minds of RealSelf community members and breast implant removal was also an overarching celebrity plastic surgery trend of 2021 - common reasons breast implants are removed include a desire to address health concerns, implant failure, or complications, though some women are just ready for a smaller breast size.

Nonsurgical options for smooth, radiant skin consistently rank high:

Injectable neuromodulators that smooth fine lines and wrinkles were among the most popular procedures in this category. This year Botox (96% Worth It) slightly outranked Dysport (95% Worth It).

Dermal fillers work in an entirely different way than injectable neuromodulators and are a RealSelf community favorite with a 93% Worth It Rating. These versatile injectables are used to plump lips, smooth wrinkles and folds, and fill in the under-eye hollows known as tear troughs. Additionally, temporary dermal fillers can be injected into the soft tissue in the chin to give a weak chin more definition, balance facial features, restore lost volume, smooth wrinkles, or fill in a cleft.

Methodology

To be recognized as a 2022 Most Worth It honoree, a treatment must meet the minimum requirement of 50 reviews between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, and have earned a cumulative Worth It Rating of 90% or higher during 2021.

About RealSelf

RealSelf is the go-to online destination for making cosmetic treatment decisions and connecting with doctors. Millions of people from around the world count on RealSelf to find unbiased information, real patient reviews and photos, treatment costs and ratings, and Verified doctors. From emerging noninvasive technologies to cosmetic surgeries, RealSelf makes it easy to get the trusted insights you need to make smart, confident decisions about modern beauty treatments and doctors. For more information, visit RealSelf News and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and Pinterest .

1 To earn Most Worth It honoree status in 2022, a procedure must have received more than 50 reviews and a Worth It Rating of at least 90% in 2021.

