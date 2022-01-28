BRIDGE COLLAPSE, SAFETY-ADVOCATE ATTORNEYS AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS THIS MORNING'S CATASTROPHIC PTTSBURGH BRIDGE FAILURE

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading structural failure attorneys and bridge safety advocates from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky P.C., are available to discuss this morning's catastrophic bridge failure in Pittsburgh that has reportedly injured nearly one dozen individuals.

Attorney Andrew R. Duffy, a national authority on structural safety from buildings to bridges, said on behalf of SMB, "We are deeply concerned for the health and welfare of those injured in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood, and grateful for the heroic efforts of first responders." He added, "As investigators work to determine whether this disaster was predictable and preventable, we are painfully aware in Pennsylvania that the Commonwealth has the dubious distinction of ranking near the top among states with the most 'structurally-deficient bridges'. That is completely unacceptable and it is critical that there be full public accountability and transparency when it comes to the root cause of this collapse, and that immediate steps are taken to avert additional bridge failures in Pennsylvania and elsewhere."

SMB is recognized for skillfully and successfully representing victims of catastrophic structural failures in the US and abroad; the firm is currently among the lead plaintiffs' counsel in last year's Surfside high-rise condominium collapse that resulted in nearly 100 deaths, and also represents the victims in the 2019 Erie mass-casualty fatal day care fire.

