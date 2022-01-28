InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Case (NEJ-102)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I found standard cell phone cases did not provide adequate protection for the expensive devices," said an inventor from Bayonne, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a means to increase the life of the phone by protecting the screen."

He developed the PHONE SCREEN BUMPERS to provide added protection to the screen to prevent detrimental damage due to scratches, cuts and gouges. This invention could extend the life of a housed phone screen to save the user a great deal of money. It features a simple design which allows it to be easy to apply as well as use. Additionally, it would prevent debris from contacting the screen, it will not block the phone's camera and it will not pose a chocking hazard for children.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NEJ-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

