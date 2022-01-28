Invitation - Presentation of Q4 2021 Interim Report

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden will announce its Interim Report for the fourth quarter 2021 on Friday 11 February at 07.45 (CET). A press and analyst conference will be held on the same day at 09.30, which also can be followed via webcast and telephone.
The report will be presented by Boliden's President and CEO Mikael Staffas, and CFO Håkan Gabrielsson.
Press and analyst conference Friday, 11 February
Time: 09.30 (CET)
Venue: Kapitel 8, Room Dagerman
Address: Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm
To participate, please call 5 minutes before the opening of the conference:
- from Sweden +46 856642651
- from United Kingdom +44 3333000804
- from United States +1 6319131422
PIN Code: 69409035#
The presentation will be held in English via live webcast at www.boliden.com.
For further information:
Olof Grenmark, Director Investor Relations
Email: olof.grenmark@boliden.com
Phone: +46 70-291 5780
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
The following files are available for download:
View original content:
SOURCE Boliden