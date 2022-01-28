2 Strong 4 Bullies
PSFE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Paysafe Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 8, 2022

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: PSFE).

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/paysafe-limited-f-k-a-foley-trasimene-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form/?id=22656&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Paysafe between December 7, 2020 and November 10, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 8, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Paysafe Limited f/k/a Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysafe was being negatively impacted by gambling regulations in key European markets; (2) Paysafe was encountering performance challenges in its Digital Wallet segment; (3) new eCommerce customer agreements were being pushed back; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psfe-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-paysafe-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-february-8-2022-301470764.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.