Robert Half Recognized for Its Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Bloomberg for its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

For the sixth consecutive year, Robert Half, including its consulting subsidiary Protiviti, was named one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, earning a 100% rating on its Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI is the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report of U.S. businesses for LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace. It rates employers on creating a culture of belonging and providing workplace protections and inclusive benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families.

For the fourth year in a row, Robert Half and Protiviti have been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which recognizes public companies around the world that are dedicated to disclosing their efforts to support gender equality in the workplace and the community. The GEI reporting framework is based on five areas of focus: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

"As a global enterprise, we're committed to providing a fair, equitable and inclusive environment where all employees feel they can bring their whole selves to work every day," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "This recognition affirms the progress we've made — however, we know our work is not done. We will continue to explore new ways to amplify our company's diverse voices and advance our DEI efforts across the organization and in the communities we serve."

Through their Employee Network Groups, Robert Half and Protiviti offer opportunities for colleagues around the world to connect around common interests. In 2021, Robert Half launched two new Employee Network Groups — BELONG and the Global Women's Employee Network (GWEN) — to bring together and empower LGBTQIA+ and female employees and allies, respectively. Both continue to grow in membership and participation and have amplified exposure to DEI topics on a global level.

"Our Employee Network Groups have had a broad-reaching and positive impact on our people, our corporate culture and our business," said Alfredo Mendez, vice president of employee experience and diversity, equity and inclusion at Robert Half. "Employees of different backgrounds have been able to build internal support systems, access professional development and leadership opportunities, and help us better attract and retain the best talent."

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Robert Half offers contract, temporary and permanent placement solutions and is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm. Visit roberthalf.com and download our award-winning mobile app.

