2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

TOMORROW: Culpeper Joins Dozen Other Cities Featuring School Fairs During National School Choice Week

Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

CULPEPER, Va., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, clubs, co-ops, homeschooling programs, and extracurricular opportunities in the Culpeper area will showcase what they offer families at a School Choice Week Fair on Saturday, Jan. 29. The event will be one of the most prominent celebrations in Virginia during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

  • School fair featuring options in the counties of Culpeper, Madison, Orange, Rappahannnock, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fauquier
  • Celebration of National School Choice Week

WHO:

  • Representatives from numerous schools and educational options
  • Parents, students

WHEN:

  • 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 29

WHERE:

  • Providence Bible Church, located at 17211 Greens Corner Rd.

The event is organized by King's Light Christian Academy.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tomorrow-culpeper-joins-dozen-other-cities-featuring-school-fairs-during-national-school-choice-week-301470699.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.