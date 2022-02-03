Yext Maintains Leadership in Enterprise Search Category with Recognition in G2 and SoftwareReviews Industry Reports Glowing user reviews citing Yext's easy implementation, helpful support, and user friendliness propelled the company's AI search platform to both reports.

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced its recognition as an enterprise search leader in two significant customer feedback-driven industry reports:

Both reports recognize Yext's suite of AI-powered search solutions, which offer businesses and organizations a modern way to optimize their first- and third-party search experiences. The company's hallmark Answers solution, for example, applies advanced natural language processing (NLP) to understand and answer complex questions asked on business websites, help centers, intranets, and more.

For the fifth consecutive quarter, Yext maintained its "leader" distinction across Enterprise and Mid-Market segments within the Enterprise Search Software category in G2's Winter 2022 Report . Positive customer reviews also earned the company additional badges like "Easiest To Use" on the Mid-Market Usability index, and "Best Relationship" and "Best Support" on the Mid-Market Relationship index.

Altogether, Yext ranked No. 1 in ten reports, was named a "leader" in 22, and was featured in several new categories, including e-commerce search and customer self-service — a reflection of the search company's expansion into new industries with AI-powered search solutions like Support Answers .

In addition to G2, SoftwareReviews named Yext a gold medalist on its 2022 Enterprise Search Data Quadrant report . Bolstered by customer praise for its ease of implementation, business value, usability, and intuitiveness, Yext ranked first in product feature satisfaction and customer likeliness to recommend its platform.

"As we continue to build an enterprise-transforming search platform, we aim to deliver exceptional experiences not just to our end-users, but also to the customers interacting with our platform on the back-end," said Marc Ferrentino, Chief Strategy Officer at Yext. "We're humbled that our customers are recognizing and rewarding us for that effort on G2 and SoftwareReviews, and we're looking forward to delivering on even more amazing features for them to love."

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

