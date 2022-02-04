Global Gojob appoints Angie College Hooper as US Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gojob, the global digital disrupter in temporary recruitment with social impact, has appointed Angie College Hooper as Chief Operating Officer (COO) in the US to drive Gojob's expansion and growth in North America.

Formerly Head, Growth Operations, Associate Care and Shared Services for global HR giant, The Adecco Group, Angie's previous roles at Adecco include Senior Vice President of Operations and Vice President NA Operations and Candidate Experience. Angie also served on the 2021 American Staffing Association (ASA) Industrial Section Council and is Chair of the Kentucky Apprenticeship Steering Committee.

Already France's leading temporary worker agency, Gojob's digital technology helps employers find candidates five times faster than traditional agencies. With specialist expertise in fulfillment, technology and customer centricity, Angie will lead the Gobjob US team to deliver its vision and business growth plans for NA.

Having also dedicated her professional life to supporting young people with a pathway into careers using her extensive background in HR and business operations, Angie's new role will include overseeing delivery, sales and operations. Gojob aims to solve the mismatch between candidate supply and demand by building a more inclusive labour market and access to employment regardless of age, gender, origin, qualification or experience.

Comments Pascal Lorne, Gojob founder and CEO: "I'm thrilled to welcome Angie onboard. We share the same passion for human development. Combining Angie's amazing positive energy and market knowledge with Gojob's AI technology, we are genuinely embarking on to a journey to positively change the face of the HR market in the US."

Adds Angie College Hooper: "The passion and mission of Gojob is critical in the US market and the future of work. The ability to utilize technology to find the right fit for job seekers along with focus on their training and career paths is essential to remain a step ahead in an evolving job market - capturing the positions for our candidates and the best talent for our clients."

About Gojob

Gojob is an ambitious and fast growing, global company with a mission to build a more inclusive labour market.

With US headquarters in New York and operations in London (UK) Paris and Aix-en-Provence (France), in 2021, Gojob entered FT1000, the Financial Times' prestigious ranking of the 1,000 highest and fastest growing European companies. Access to images available HERE

