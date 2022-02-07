'BLOCKCHAIN.COM MIAMI PADEL OPEN' ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY EVENT | February 22-27, 2022

MIAMI, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based investors, Boich Investment Group and 777 Partners, today announced that the World Padel Tour will begin its 2022 season in Miami, Florida. 'Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open,' a six-day lifestyle and entertainment sporting event will take place at Island Gardens Miami, from February 22nd-27th. Home to the world's largest and most notable global sporting events, the beautiful city of Miami offers an idyllic backdrop for the launch of the 2022 World Padel Tour. Bringing together the best within the sport of padel, first-class entertainment, premium dining and beverage programming, curated shopping experiences and exemplary luxuries, the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will offer guests the chance to be a part of what is poised to become South Florida's premier luxury lifestyle sporting event. Also supporting the event is a team of padel enthusiasts including Grinda Investments and Dani Homedes, Owner of the Wynwood Padel Club.

"Boich Investment Group, along with 777 Partners, are thrilled to bring the World Padel Tour to Miami this month," said Wayne Boich, Chairman and CEO of Boich Investment Group. "We, along with WPT, are committed to bringing a best-in-class experience to all of the players, fans, and partners that will take part in this inaugural event. Padel--the fastest growing sport in the world--has exploded in popularity right here in our backyard and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring the best Padel players in the world to Miami. Fusing padel and entertainment, the experience will be a multi-faceted one for all in attendance."

This year's event will be presented by Blockchain.com, the most trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency.

"As we invest in Miami, we're excited about the innovation happening not just in business but also in the sports world. So it's natural that we'd sponsor the Miami Padel Open 2022," said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO. "Padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, particularly in Latin America, where we have an increasingly large footprint of customers, partners, and employees."

Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will transform Island Gardens into a riveting and experiential 2,000-person open-air entertainment venue, lending to the ultimate padel tournament experience. Spectators can anticipate an unbelievable VIP experience presented by luxury Swiss watchmaking brand, Richard Mille. The Richard Mille Luxury Boxes will house 76 individual VIP Boxes coupled with a special boutique activation by culinary titan Major Food Group's exclusive private membership destination, ZZ's Club. In addition, luxury wine label La Fête du Rosé will feature a specialty pop-up bar serving its signature rosé. While, Pura Vida, South Florida's beloved wellness-driven destination, will be serving guests within their own dedicated area on-site throughout the weeklong event. In true Miami fashion, attendees can expect daily/nightly live music programming and impromptu celeb performances, including a special performance by Ludacris, a multitude of dining options, concessions, and a not-to-be-missed selection of retail offerings, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami.

The Honorary Chairperson for this year's Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open is famed Miami Heat superstar and padel enthusiast, Jimmy Butler. An avid fan of the sport himself, the five-time NBA All-Star has been extremely supportive of Boich Investment Group's efforts in bringing the World Padel Tour to the city of Miami.

"Padel became an instant obsession for me back when my trainer first introduced me to the sport as a new conditioning workout. I love to compete - it really drives me, which ultimately drove my passion for padel to where I'll play two to three hours a day when I can," said Jimmy Butler, Honorary Chairperson of the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the World Padel Tour to Miami and to be selected as Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open's Honorary Chairperson. The best padel players in the world are coming together to compete at the highest level within the very city my team and I play our home games - it's something to be proud of, to say the least.

World Padel Tour General Director, Mario Hernando added: "We are very happy to be able to start the season in Miami, one of the United States' most important host cities to world-class sporting events. The magnificent venue immediately elevates the tournament to the level of challenge of the best WPT tournaments."

A true first for the city of Miami and within World Padel Tour history, the Blockchain.com Miami Padel Open will feature both the male and female Circuit, a major step in establishing the professional competition on North American soil. The event will also mark the second time that the World Padel Tour will touch down in the United States in the last five years.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.miamipadelopen.com

About Boich Investment Group:

Boich Investment Group ("BIG") is a family investment office originally rooted in the energy and trading industry – today, BIG focuses on making growth and impact investments in a wide range of global businesses where it seeks opportunities to both deploy its capital, and leverage its resources, for the benefit of their partners. Over the last 10 years, BIG has diversified its portfolio of holdings to include investments in the Real Estate, Financial Services, Technology, Digital Assets, and Food and Beverage industries.

About Blockchain.com:

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team, spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest-growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blockchain.com is revolutionizing the $14T financial services industry. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain , and check out The Blockchain.com Podcast and blog for the latest company news.

About 777 Partners:

777 Partners is a Miami based private investment firm that invests across a number of high growth attractive verticals with a strong focus on financial services. Founded in 2015 as the result of a management buyout of SuttonPark Capital from PennantPark, 777 Partners initially applied its expertise in underwriting and financing esoteric assets to diversify across a broad spectrum of financial services businesses, asset originators, and financial technology/service providers. In recent years, the firm has broadened its mandate and now invests across six different industries: insurance, consumer and commercial finance, litigation finance, direct lending, media and entertainment, and aviation. Our senior management team is composed of industry veterans with backgrounds in private equity, venture capital, investment banking, financial technology, insurance, actuarial science, asset management, structured-credit, risk analytics, complex commercial litigation and computer science. We partner directly with our management teams and portfolio companies to build long term value for all stakeholders.

About Island Gardens Miami:

With truly splendid waterfront event spaces which are sure to wow, Island Gardens in Miami hosts the area's biggest parties and events, from private occasions to large scale activations and corporate functions. Featuring breathtaking views of Downtown Miami, the largest mega-yacht marina in town and close proximity to South Florida's beaches, Island Gardens is Miami's most magical waterfront venue which can make all of your event planning dreams come true. Offering the most spectacular waterfront dining in Miami with impressive yachts going by, The Deck at Island Gardens is the area's most treasured waterfront restaurant and the place to stop for a sunset drink whilst at Island Gardens. This unparalleled setting for waterfront dining also offers late night vibes to match the mega views. Aside from one-of-a-kind scenery and programming, you can also savor mouthwatering Mediterranean dishes including chilled seafood towers and signature house cocktails. From innovative brunch bites to a weekday Sunset Happy Hour, private cabana service, special events and more, you can dine and dance the day – or night – away at this signature Miami hot spot.

