F'REAL RELEASES SNICKERS® MILKSHAKE

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F'real , the purveyors of on-the-go, blend-it-yourself (BIY) shakes and smoothies is starting the new year with a delicious addition; the f'real SNICKERS® milkshake.

The f'real SNICKERS® milkshake joins a line-up of a dozen f'real flavors, including other popular confectionery brands. This newest flavor to join the f'real assortment marks the first partnership between f'real and Mars Wrigley, the makers of the iconic SNICKERS® bar.

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with Mars Wrigley on this new addition to our family of flavors," said Alejandra Alcaraz, Product Marketing Manager. "The new f'real SNICKERS® milkshake truly encompasses the essence of this tried-and-true chocolate bar, allowing our consumers a new way to unwind and indulge."

The f'real SNICKERS® milkshake brings together two widely popular convenience store go-to treats. The all-new f'real SNICKERS® milkshake will be available at all f'real locations in the U.S. and will become a part of the permanent flavor assortment. f'real locations can be found at www.freal.com/finder . The f'real SNICKERS® milkshake will be available starting February 7, 2022.

The new flavor launch will be supported by an advertising campaign via Muhtayzik Hoffer across online, mobile, paid social media, influencers, and owned channels, including f'real machine screens in retail locations.

The influencers participating in the launch have been selected based on their love of f'real, SNICKERS®, and established connections to f'real's target audience. The campaign will run across Instagram, SnapChat, and TikTok.

About F'real

F'real is a fast-growing company that designs, sells, and markets blend-it-yourself shakes and smoothies all made from honest ingredients. f'real machines can be found in more than 20,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada including convenience stores, colleges and universities, theaters, and military bases. The patented in-store blending system creates blends of delicious and authentic milkshakes, smoothies and protein shakes at the touch of a button in about a minute. As the No. 1 frozen novelty offering in convenience stores, f'real's success can be attributed to continued innovation in the category and the quality of its products. f'real foods is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rich Products Corporation and is based in Emeryville, CA. For more information, please visit freal.com or follow on TikTok , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Mars Wrigley

For over a century, we've been driven by a belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, this idea remains at the heart of how we transform, innovate and evolve in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact.

Mars has been proudly family owned for over 100 years. It's this independence that gives us the gift of freedom to think in generations, not quarters, so we can invest in the long-term future of our business, our people and the planet — all guided by our enduring Principles.

We believe the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Our bold ambitions must be matched with actions today from our 130,000 Associates in 80 countries around the world. Some of our current initiatives are:

$1 billion over the next several years to become sustainable in a generation Investingover the next several years to become

wellbeing for families around the world Working to improve thearound the world

better world for pets Leveraging and sharing our research to create a

Every day we are one step closer to the world we want tomorrow, through our steadfast commitment to action today.

