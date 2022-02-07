New Issue of White House History Quarterly, "Queen Elizabeth II: The Royal Visits" Available on Pre-Order Today

New Issue of White House History Quarterly, "Queen Elizabeth II: The Royal Visits" Available on Pre-Order Today

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association today released the 64th issue of its award-winning magazine, White House History Quarterly which features retellings from historians on Queen Elizabeth II's relationship with the White House on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations this year.

(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association) (PRNewswire)

Included in this issue:

Marcia Anderson , the Association's Chief Publishing Officer and Editor of the Quarterly opens the issue with her foreword and photo essay.

Curator Candace Shireman details the queen's stays at Blair House, The President's Guest House.

Curator Sally Goodsir of the Queen's Royal Collection Trust discusses official gifts exchanged by the queen with the U.S.

Historian Alan Capps looks back to when Queen Elizabeth II joined America in celebrating the bicentennial of its independence.

Culinary Historian Alexander Prud'homme gives a behind-the-scenes look at the White House kitchen during the 1976 bicentennial State Visit.

Colleen Shogan , the White House Historical Association's Senior Vice President and Director of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History , looks at the traditional practice of toasting with wine and the rhetoric of diplomacy.

Frederick J. Ryan , Publisher and CEO of The Washington Post , and author of Wine and the White House, details the selections of wine Queen Elizabeth II shared with presidents of the United States .

Historian Sarah Thomson recounts the journey Queen Elizabeth II made to reach President Ronald Reagan's California home.

This issue retails for $9.95. Visit shop.whitehousehistory.org .

Read more about Queen Elizabeth II and her visits to the White House.

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. She sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. In 1961, the nonprofit, nonpartisan White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the Association has given more than $50 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White House Historical Association