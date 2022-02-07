Old Bridge Cellars Adds Goosecross Cellars to its Growing Portfolio

NAPA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Bridge Cellars is proud to announce the addition of Napa Valley's Goosecross Cellars to their portfolio. The two companies entered a long-term agreement that introduces Goosecross to the wholesale market across the United States.

Goosecross was founded in 1985 in Yountville by the Gorsuch family and is now owned by Dave and Christi Ficeli. The wine industry veterans met while working for E&J Gallo Winery. Dave's professional experience is primarily in marketing and production roles for Gallo, Treasury Wine Estates and Jackson Family Wines. Christi worked in her family's beer business, serving as a sales representative at Coors for over 14 years, before transitioning to the wine world. Together, they continue to build the Goosecross brand which is known for producing high quality wines and providing excellent customer experiences to visitors of their modern tasting room overlooking their vineyards in the heart of the Napa Valley. Renowned winemaker Bill Nancarrow joined Goosecross in 2014 after spending more than ten years making wine at Duckhorn.

Until now, Goosecross Cellars wines have only been available through the winery, 100% direct to consumer. As of February 2022, Old Bridge Cellars will take on sales and marketing activities for Goosecross Cellars to the wholesale channel. The initial range for this market will be: 2021 Napa County Sauvignon Blanc ($25 SRP), 2020 Napa Valley Chardonnay ($33 SRP), 2019 Napa Valley Proprietary Red Wine Blend ($45 SRP) and 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($50 SRP).

"For years, we have loved sharing Goosecross wines with visitors to our family winery. With these new wines, we hope to reach Goosecross fans and wine lovers beyond Napa Valley and throughout the United States," says Christi. "The labels were intentionally designed with the goose flying over the mountains you see from our estate, tying the wines to this special place."

Rob Buono, president of Old Bridge Cellars, is thrilled to welcome another family-owned Napa Valley winery to the portfolio. "Over the years, we have added fiercely independent family wineries from the world's leading wine regions which include Chianti, Champagne, Burgundy, Oregon and once again Napa Valley," says Buono.

About Old Bridge Cellars

Old Bridge Cellars imports, produces and markets wines from a handful of independent wineries in the world's leading wine regions. Our portfolio, while anchored in Australia, boasts 200 different wines from 26 applauded winemaking regions across the globe. Our 23 winemakers travel home to one of five countries (AU, FR, IT, NZ, USA), so from Hunter Valley Semillon to Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, we have it expertly covered. All our wineries are independently owned and operated.

