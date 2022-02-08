BHG ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 7, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bright Health Group, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHG) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Bright Health common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about June 24, 2021; and/or (b) Bright Health securities between June 24, 2021 and November 10, 2021.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 7, 2022

Bright Health Group, Inc. NEWS - BHG NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Bright Health Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bright Health had overstated its post-IPO business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was ill-equipped to handle the impact of COVID-19-related costs; (iii) the Company was experiencing a decline in premium revenue because of a failure to capture risk adjustment on newly added lives; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Bright Health's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the IPO and Defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

