EUFY SECURITY AIMS TO CAPTURE PORCH PIRATES WITH NEW VIDEO DOORBELL Smart Dual-Camera Doorbell Monitors Doorways and Deliveries

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy Security, Anker Innovations' smart security brand, today launched its Video Doorbell Dual, an A.I.-powered video doorbell that features two cameras: a 2K camera to monitor entryways and a downward-facing camera to keep an eye on deliveries.

eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual features two cameras to protect the entranceway and deliveries. Live video from both cameras can be viewed at the same time in the eufy Security app in either a stacked view or a picture-in-picture (PIP) layout. (PRNewswire)

No More Blind Spots

In addition to the forward-facing 2K camera, eufy Security's Video Doorbell Dual features a second, downward-facing camera that has been angled to remove blind spots created by traditional, single-camera video doorbells. This two-camera setup delivers twice the protection, providing 24/7 monitoring of the entranceway and deliveries placed at the doorstep.

Live video from both cameras can be viewed at the same time in the eufy Security app in either a stacked view or a picture-in-picture (PIP) layout.

Local A.I. Human Detection and Package Protection

The Video Doorbell Dual integrates advanced local A.I. technology that recognizes family, friends and other recurring visitors, as well as identifying packages left on the doorstep.

In addition, eufy Security's exclusive Delivery Guard™ technology instantly notifies users when a package is delivered, gives reminders when the package hasn't been collected and warns users if a stranger approaches the package.

Early "Porch Pirate" Detection

The Video Doorbell Dual integrates radar and passive infrared (PIR) technology to detect human movement more accurately and reduce false alarms by 95% (1). Using distance and angles, radar can also judge when someone is lingering around the property and send a proactive warning to the user.

At-A-Glance Security Reports

A key challenge when using multiple security cameras is sorting through dozens of videos to locate a specific event. eufy Security's updated app solves this problem by adding a daily Security Report that can show captured videos by the day or hour as well organize video by event types including Human or Package.

Built-in Storage and No Monthly Fees

As with all eufy Security video products, there is no monthly fee, and the included Homebase 2 provides 16GB of local, encrypted storage that remains safe and secure inside the user's home or business.

Product Availability

eufy Video Doorbell Dual will be available for presale in the U.S., UK and DE today on eufylife.com. It will be available in the U.S. on Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com on February 24 for $259.99. It will also be available in the UK and DE on February 24 for £229 and €249, respectively.

Product Specifications:

Front-facing Camera: 2K with HDR and 160-degree field-of-view

Downward-facing Camera: 1080p

Dual Motion Detection: Uses radar and PIR technology to detect human movement more accurately and reduce false alarms by 95% (1)

Family Recognition: With advanced local AI technology, the doorbell can separate family and friends' arrival from the presence of strangers

Package Detection: Delivery Guard™ technology protects your parcels with instant delivery notifications and alerts users if anyone approaches the delivery

No Monthly Fee: Homebase 2 provides 16GB free local storage, up to 90-days (2) of encrypted video

Long Battery Life: Up to 6 months on a single charge

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

(1) Compared with video doorbells with only PIR sensors (data from eufy lab)

(2) Based on typical usage for 10 events per day at 60 seconds for each event

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its five key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, Eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy can be found at eufylife.com.

