Everside Health Named #1 Employer Sponsored Healthcare Services Provider by KLAS for 2022

DENVER, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everside Health, LLC ("Everside"), a leading national direct primary care provider, today announced that it has received the 2022 Best in KLAS award for Employer Sponsored Healthcare Services Provider. Everside's direct to employer primary care model is a recognized solution for labor unions, school districts, municipalities and companies of all sizes looking to provide affordable, accessible healthcare customized to the needs of their employees. Best in KLAS means healthcare customers consider Everside Health the leader in Employer Sponsored Healthcare Services. To determine its rankings, KLAS validated customer experiences with over 100 employers.

Everside offers complete preventive health services – including mental and occupational healthcare – to over 575,000 patients at onsite or near site employer workforces, as well as virtually. This approach has been successful in helping employees better manage a wide array of costly, chronic health problems, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, due to Everside's ability to treat health issues early before they require more expensive urgent care. On average, employers on the Everside program also save 17% on claims costs by year three and 31% by year five, based on retrospective savings analysis.

Chris Miller, CEO of Everside Health, said, "We are proud to accept the Best in KLAS award for Employer Sponsored Healthcare Services for 2022 – our second in the past four years. This honor reflects our commitment to keeping workforces healthy and active while reducing the total cost of care for patients and employers alike. We are grateful for our clients and will continue serving by their side as their partner in better health."

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research, said, "Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Everside, which operates more than 375 health centers in over 145 U.S. markets across 34 states, previously announced that it opened 52 health centers in 2021, an increase of 42% from the prior year.

About Everside Health

Everside Health is one of the largest direct primary care providers in the U.S., operating 375+ health centers in 34 states located at or near the facilities of its employer, union and other benefit sponsor clients. Everside's patient-focused, care-obsessed, technology-driven healthcare delivery model aligns incentives to benefit the patient, the physician and the benefit provider, all while reducing the total cost of care. Patients receive convenient, low- or no-cost access to physicians and 24/7 virtual care, reducing the need for costly ER use. Everside Health is based in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit www.eversidehealth.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more on the KLAS website.

