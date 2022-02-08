Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye Launches Into The Traditional Marketplace After A Historic Crowdfunding Raise

Born Out of the Pandemic, this Unique Ready-To-Drink Cocktail Quickly Became One of the Best-Selling New Brands in the Liquor Direct-To-Consumer Segment

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in late 2019, Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye has become an award-winning ready-to-drink craft cocktail that has become a staple for the at-home bar, selling more than 15,000 bottles in just under two years —all through their direct-to-consumer partner and leading member's club for spirits enthusiasts, Flaviar. Today, the company announces its launch in New York, bringing this exceptional drink to an even wider audience, sure to become fans of this bottled Irish Old Fashioned.

Hercules Mulligan is a Ready-to-Drink Irish-American Old Fashioned expertly tailored for the modern independent thinker

Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye was inspired by the man himself ­– the tailor, Irish immigrant, spy, and unsung hero of the American Revolution. It is a 50:50 blend of Caribbean aged rum and home-grown American rye whiskey inspired by the revolutionary era. Fresh, organic, ginger root is macerated in the rum and rye blend, and a splash of bitters is added, ensuring this liberating libation can be enjoyed on the rocks as a ready-made Irish Old Fashioned.

Just over two years ago, Hercules Mulligan co-founder and spirits industry veteran Steve Luttmann teamed up with Grisa Soba, co-founder of Flaviar, and Mario Mazza of NY based Five & 20 Distilling, master distiller for Hercules Mulligan Company. The trio —affectionately referred to as "The Three Musketeers"— have led the company, which started with just 2,000 coveted bottles at its launch, to become one of the best-selling new brands in the spirits direct-to-consumer marketplace.

"The Flaviar community really helped build our brand from the start, making Hercules Mulligan the number one rated brand on the platform. It has proved so popular with one of the highest repurchase rates on Flaviar that we believe we will be incredibly successful as we start to bring Hercules Mulligan to the home state of the man who inspired our brand," said Luttmann.

Hercules Mulligan is a product that was created and launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. After launching on November 25, 2019 (the anniversary of Evacuation Day), the brand was able to leverage its DTC audience to receive feedback from its consumers, to then tweak and improve based on its customers' feedback. Once the product met its full potential, the company leveraged its loyal consumer based to fuel a crowdfunding round, raising $750,00 in an unprecedented short 3 week period to fuel its ambitious growth plans with a historic, collaborative, democratic approach to brand building. Following its successful crowdfund, the brand is now able to expand beyond its direct-to-consumer offering and bring it to a wider audience in New York with plans for expansion into additional markets just around the corner.

Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye 750ml 43% ABV SSP $38.00. For more information about Hercules Mulligan Rum & Rye visit www.herculesmulligancompany.com.

About Hercules Mulligan

Named for the until recently little-known tailor, spy, and hero of the American Revolution who changed history and secured freedom for all, Hercules Mulligan is based on a unique recipe from the period. It's what Mulligan, the man, stood for, and it's what this Rum & Rye blend embodies: a spirit of independence.

Launched on November 25, 2019, the anniversary of Evacuation Day, this historical recipe is simple in its nature - Rum, Rye Whiskey, fresh Ginger & Bitters - yet utterly complex and delightful; a unique composition which tickles the nose and loosens the lips.

Quality is etched in Hercules Mulligan's DNA, as it uses real, honest, actual natural flavors, none of this WONF [Natural flavors with other natural flavors] tomfoolery. It's a true craft cocktail in a bottle – picking up awards and rave reviews for how it delivers an Old Fashioned with ease. The best way to savor its flavors is sipping it on the rocks. Simplicity for the win.

AWARDS: Double Gold Medal in San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021

About Flaviar:

Founded in 2012, Flaviar is the world's largest premium spirits club, with operations in the US and Europe. Flaviar offers a better way to experience fine spirits.

Flaviar members enjoy a full suite of benefits, including quarterly tasting boxes supported by video on demand expert tasting guides and full-size bottles sent directly to their home, invitations to exclusive spirits events, access to rare and original spirits available only to members, free shipping, over 200K member reviews and more.

Flaviar is here to help more people try more new things more often. Flaviar membership is $300 per year, or $95 a quarter.

For more information visit www.flaviar.com

