JobSage Reveals Top 10 Cities for Entrepreneurs of Color

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JobSage released a list of the best cities in the United States for minority business owners.

JobSage Logo (PRNewsfoto/JobSage) (PRNewswire)

JobSage releases a list of the best cities in the United States for entrepreneurs of color.

Approximately 18.7% of all businesses in the United States are minority-owned, despite ethnic and racial minorities making up over 40% of the population. For entrepreneurs of color who face systemic barriers like a lack of funding and a disproportionate impact during times of economic crisis , choosing the right location to start a business is important.

Using data from the United State Census Bureau's Annual Business Survey, JobSage determined ten cities that stand out as places where minority-owned startups thrive.

St. Louis, Missouri

Fresno, California

San Antonio, Texas

Orlando, Florida

Baltimore, Maryland

San Jose, California

Washington, D.C.

Seattle, Washington

Houston, Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

These ten metros were among the highest ranked in areas such as percentage of startups that are minority-owned, total number of minority-owned startups, annual sales at minority-owned startups, and more. JobSage also considered support available to business owners of color in each city including local chambers of commerce, funding opportunities, and startup accelerators.

To learn more about these ten cities and their resources for business owners of color, visit JobSage's Best Cities for Entrepreneurs of Color.

About JobSage

JobSage is an employee review platform that brings insight to the things that matter most to jobseekers: inclusive workplaces, opportunities for growth, a sense of purpose, meaningful feedback, and flexibility.

As a third party, we're able to maintain employee privacy and provide a safe space for employees to share with honesty. Moreover, employees can provide their demographic information, which gives jobseekers more context into these insights. Combined, this approach lets JobSage create authentic, accessible conversations about what it is really like to work at a company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JobSage