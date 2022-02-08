Newmark Names Roger Anscher as Chief Administrative Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: NMRK), a leading global commercial real estate services firm today announced that Roger Anscher has joined the Company as Chief Administrative Officer of Newmark's operating businesses.

In his role, Anscher will be responsible for overseeing services, budgets, key performance indicators and staffing across the Company's global operations platform, including the Technology Infrastructure, Human Resources, Research, Marketing and Communications Departments. Reporting to Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin, Anscher will be based in the Company's New York City headquarters. Anscher will join the Company's other senior leaders on the Executive Committee.

"Roger's decades of leadership experience, both operationally and as an attorney, equip him to manage and administer complex operations and processes for a growing global organization like Newmark," said Gosin. "His depth of expertise in working with professional services firms across multiple industries will serve us incredibly well as we continue to enhance our infrastructure—an important factor for our clients' success."

Anscher brings a wealth of experience in managing operational matters—having served in a Chief Operating Officer or similar capacity for 15 years—throughout commercial real estate, private equity, asset management and securities verticals. Most recently, Anscher spent four and a half years as COO of a New York City-based commercial real estate brokerage company. There, he oversaw operations for an organization that was consistently ranked by the Mortgage Bankers Association in the top five for commercial real estate debt placement in the U.S. and in the top 15 for GSE multifamily origination. Anscher's previous experience also includes roles as COO, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Equinox Partners and COO at Ramius LLC.

"I look forward to working with Newmark's network of professionals around the globe, who have established a track record of delivering superior client service," Anscher said. "With the Company's recent and ongoing growth, there is opportunity to create even more streamlined, tech-enabled operations systems for onboarding, training, data sharing and product implementation. I'm excited to build upon Newmark's strong foundation to further execute on its ambitious expansion strategy."

