No Reservations Required: The Fresh Market Offers Cupid-Curated, Valentine's Day Dining Experiences at Home

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It will be love at first bite this Valentine's Day when guests of The Fresh Market select their favorites from a collection of savory appetizers, sizzling dinner and sweet dessert options that make every effort to impress. With everything from the scent of velvety roses to the sound of steak on the stove and the pop of the champagne cork, The Fresh Market creates a memorable, at-home ambiance for the most romantic day of the year.

Unforgettable Date Night

The Fresh Market takes the guesswork out of this holiday menu with an impressive "Valentines' Day Meal for Two." It includes everything needed for a five-star, beautiful feast and is available for online orders until February 11, 2021:

Choice of two selections

Enjoy one of each

Wine experts also provide ideal pairing recommendations to complete a couple's perfect bundle

When guests pick up their dinner for two, they will receive a rose as a personal thank you for choosing The Fresh Market as their Valentine's Day Headquarters.

Unique and Unexpected Pairings

The evolution of charcuterie is never-ending, and cheeseboards are now sweeter than ever. The Fresh Market features specialty cheese and fruit selections guaranteed to impress that special someone.

Wensleydale Raspberry Rhubarb

Wish Farms Pink-A-Boo Pineberries

Take & Bake Brie

Valentine's Day Cheese Tray

Cooking With Cupid

With exclusive items, available for a limited time, loved ones can prepare, serve and relish in the most romantic surf & turf in town.

Heart-Shaped Crab Cake

Ultimate Sweetheart Ribeye

Flower Power

Discover PassionRoses at The Fresh Market—the most stunning, longest lasting roses available. These bold blooms are responsibly grown on farms in the sunny mountains of Columbia and Ecuador, which are Rainforest Alliance and Florverde certified.

The Fresh Market has fostered a 10-year relationship with these growers because of their commitment to quality, as well as environmental, social and economic sustainability. To preserve their freshness, PassionRoses are stored in optimal conditions from the time they are picked until they arrive in-store.

Sweets For Sweethearts

From innovative flavors to colorful new fruit tarts, The Fresh Market bakery adds flawless final additions to every Valentine's Day. Limited-time irresistible treats worth falling for:

Hand-Dipped Chocolate Strawberries: Carefully selected fresh strawberries hand dipped and decorated in-store. Dark, white or marbled chocolate and new offerings—dipped in nonpareils, special sprinkles and/or edible glitter.

Fresh Fruit Tarts: Beloved, specially made fresh fruit tarts boast a shortbread tart shell coated with chocolate and filled with house-made pastry cream. Each one is generously topped with fresh fruit from The Fresh Market produce department.

Cheesecakes: Elegant Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake, which combines New York Cheesecake, signature chocolate cookie crust, Belgian chocolate and a strawberry swirl or Gourmet Cheesecake topped with plump, Washington state -grown strawberries.

French Macarons: French imported, all-natural, wheat-free macarons. Available in new seasonal flavors; Rose Lychee, Blueberry, Vanilla and Raspberry.

Pull Apart Cake: A perfectly sharable dessert made with frosted cupcakes to create a unique, elegant experience. Available in chocolate, red velvet and vanilla, it's topped with a Belgian chocolate heart and festive sprinkles

America's Valentine's Headquarters

As the "Friendliest Curbside Experience in America," on February 14, The Fresh Market personal shoppers will present each curbside guest with a FREE single rose as a gift. Guests can place their curbside order through the online store or on The Fresh Market mobile app that is available on the App Store* or on Google Play*.

For additional Valentine's Day delicious finds, culinary tips and seasonal inspiration, read The Fresh Market, The Magazine. To learn more about The Fresh Market, visit www.thefreshmarket.com.

