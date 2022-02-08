NORTHSTAR APPOINTS MS. KELLIE JOHNSTON AS CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ROOF) (OTCQB: ROOOF) ("Northstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Kellie Johnston as the Company's Chief Sustainability Officer ("CSO") and corporate counsel.

Ms. Johnston brings a wealth of experience as a senior environment, social, and governance ("ESG") practitioner. She brings with her a strategic understanding and experience of global sustainability issues with deep expertise in leadership, risk identification and mitigation, and strategy implementation. Ms. Johnston also has excellent team-building skills, demonstrated in her collaboration with local, national and international teams as well as advising and reporting sustainability subject matters to C-suites and Boards of Directors. She possesses great passion for the ESG and sustainability industry, and this dedication is accurately reflected in her deep knowledge of these sectors.

Prior to joining Northstar, Ms. Johnston held the role of Vice President, Sustainability & General Counsel at Certarus Ltd., a North American market leader in providing low carbon energy solutions and prior to that was a member of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP's global risk advisory practice and led the environment, social and governance (ESG) practice in Canada. She was also Principal with Zoom Strategic Solutions and has held senior ESG-based roles at Total E&P Canada, and Williams Energy ULC. Ms. Johnston holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alberta, a Bachelor of Laws degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia and a Master of Laws degree (Distinction), specializing in International Law, from the University of New South Wales in Australia. She holds a certificate in Corporate Citizenship Management from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College. She is a member of the Law Society of Alberta and a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP).

Ms. Johnston stated, "I am thrilled to join Northstar, an emerging enterprise committed to being an environmentally responsible and sustainable clean technology company. Northstar has an incredible opportunity to develop and grow its sustainability agenda to create a more sustainable, circular and inclusive economy. I am very excited to continue my lifelong passion and career focus on sustainability and corporate responsibility, helping shape Northstar's commitment to the following key priorities: (i) integrating sustainability objectives, (ii) environment, social and governance processes, and (iii) ESG disclosure strategies. I look forward to working together with my new colleagues and stakeholders to develop and implement a sustainability strategy that creates sustainable value now and into the future."

As the Chief Sustainability Officer, Ms. Johnston will be responsible for the development and execution of Northstar's sustainability strategy and internal and external engagement and reporting. In the near term, this will include exploration of the steps to monetize of Northstar's carbon credit benefits, strategic positioning of Northstar's low carbon footprint asphalt, and leading the effective measurement Northstar's environmental footprint for the Empower Pilot Facility and the new scale up facilities as well as the implementation of sustainable practices in the design and installation of the new scale up facilities.

As the General Counsel for Northstar, Ms. Johnston will lead the legal agenda for the company.

Mr. Aidan Mills, President & CEO of Northstar, stated, "We are delighted to have Kellie join our team at this important time as we gain momentum with our asphalt shingle recovery process. Her deep experience in leading ESG delivery is exactly what we need as we move the business forward. We are building a strong team of highly experienced, deeply connected individuals to complement the growth of our Company. Kellie's experience and strong leadership skills will be a valuable addition to the team at Northstar."

About Northstar

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. is a Vancouver-based clean technology company focused on the recovery and repurposing of single-use asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt, aggregate sands and fiber for usage in new hot mix asphalt, construction products and other industrial applications. Northstar plans to process used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its Empower Facility in Delta, British Columbia. Northstar's mission is to be one of the leading shingle material recovery providers in North America, extracting 99% of the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to a landfill.

For further information about Northstar, please visit www.northstarcleantech.com.

