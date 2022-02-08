OnSolve® Garners Fifth Award for Company Culture

OnSolve wins Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation; Recognized in the Top 101 for being an employer of choice in 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OnSolve, a leading critical event management provider for enterprises, SMB organizations, and government entities, today announced it has been recognized by The National Association for Business Resources as one of the 2021 Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation.

"Our incredibly talented, committed and passionate team are the key reason why we continue to gain recognition for our culture," said Mark Herrington, CEO, OnSolve. "Creating and sustaining a high-performing team is a strategic imperative for OnSolve. We are incredibly proud of this recognition, and it highlights how we are keeping our employees at the forefront of our decisions as we grow."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation offers different timelines of applications throughout the year: spring, summer, fall, and winter. For the 2021 program, a total of 529 winning organizations were honored from across the country out of 4,500 nominations. The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices, and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

OnSolve's win follows a long list of employer of choice awards, including three Comparably.com's Best Places to Work awards in December 2021: Best CEO, Best Company Culture and Best Company for Diversity. In November 2021, the company received a Great Place to Work® certification and was recognized as an Elite Winner of Atlanta's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.

"We are honored to be included in the list of Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and we remain dedicated to fostering a culture that helps our employees thrive," said Kathy Carl, OnSolve Chief Human Resources Officer.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About OnSolve

With billions of alerts sent annually and over 60 combined years of proven support to both the public and private sectors, OnSolve delivers critical event management capabilities backed by unmatched industry expertise, which keeps our customers safe, informed, assured and productive when it matters most. We do that through a SaaS-based global portfolio that delivers scalable, easy-to-deploy-and-use solutions for the rapid and secure exchange of vital information and coordination among organizations, people, devices and partners, regardless of the situation or level of need. For more information, please visit www.onsolve.com.

