SOCi Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Marketing & Digital Advertising Products

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, the marketing platform for multi-location brands, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards, placing #19 on the Best Marketing Products list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is SOCi's 1st time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to SOCi's commitment to deliver brand positive interactions at every part of the local customer journey.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for doing what SOCi does best – empowering multi-location enterprises to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected," said Monica Ho, SOCi CMO.

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success - visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com.

