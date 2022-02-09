Atlanta Postal Credit Union Selects Zest AI To Increase Credit Access For Its Members

ATLANTA and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU), with $2.5 billion in assets and 102,000 members across Atlanta, today announced it has partnered with Zest AI, a leader in software for AI-driven lending, to deliver quicker and smarter lending across the credit spectrum.

"In a competitive landscape, you need to automate and move quickly. Already, APCU offers loans with outstanding rates and excellent service for our members. Now, thanks to our partnership with Zest, we're also able to make those loan decisions faster and smarter," says Blake Graham, Executive Vice President & Chief Lending Officer at Atlanta Postal Credit Union. "It's a big win for the members and communities we serve."

Zest software enables credit unions and banks of any size to evolve from legacy credit scoring systems to AI-based underwriting, which uses 10x more data and better math to approve more loans safely and quickly. Zest models, customized to APCU's business, will help the credit union achieve significant levels of automation and boost approvals with no added risk by drawing insights from thousands of standard credit variables.

"We're honored that APCU has entrusted us to help them with putting their members' needs and financial well-being first," said Mike de Vere, CEO of Zest AI. "AI can empower APCU to achieve a new level of first-class service and say yes to more members who deserve the opportunity to prosper financially.

About Zest AI

Zest AI software helps lenders make better loans, increasing revenue, reducing risk, and automating compliance. Zest was founded in 2009 to make fair and transparent credit available to everyone and is now a leader in AI software for more inclusive underwriting. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Learn more at www.zest.ai and connect with us on LinkedIn or Zest's Insights blog .

About Atlanta Postal Credit Union

Established by a post office employee to help improve the financial well-being of postal workers in Georgia, APCU was chartered in 1925 as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, built on the premise that working people need a safe and sound place to save and borrow money. It is now the largest postal-affiliated credit union in the country, serving more than 100,000 members nationwide. For more information, visit apcu.com .

