Bank of America Community Development Banking Provides Record $6.6 Billion in Lending and Investing in 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Community Development Banking (CDB) provided $6.6 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments, and other real estate development solutions in 2021, surpassing a previous record of $5.9 billion in financing in 2020.

CDB deployed $4.1 billion in debt commitments and $2.5 billion in investments to help build strong, sustainable communities through affordable housing and economic development across the country.

"The need for affordable housing in communities across the U.S. has continued to grow during the pandemic, and our Community Development Banking team has been there to serve clients through these most uncertain times," said Maria Barry, Community Development Banking national executive at Bank of America. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to advising clients and providing creative financing solutions to help build safe, affordable housing and to supporting the communities where we live and work."

CDB delivers innovative financing solutions to help create affordable housing for individuals, families, seniors, veterans, the formerly homeless, and those with special needs. These efforts are part of the company's commitment to deploying capital to address global issues outlined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

From 2005 to 2021, Community Development Banking financed more than 263,000 housing units, of which 86% (more than 227,000) are affordable housing.

In 2021, CDB-financed developments produced more than 13,000 housing units, of which 90% (more than 11,600) were affordable housing units. This included:

3,200 units for seniors.

3,400 units for formerly homeless, veterans or those with special needs.

5,500 certified green units.

Last year, CDB provided $1.6 billion to finance 3,300 housing units where developers included access to health-related services such as vaccines and flu shots, wellness exams, nutrition education and mental health assistance. CDB also provided more than $368 million in financing to minority- or woman-led affordable housing developers, which resulted in 1,500 affordable housing units.

In addition, in April 2021, Community Development Banking was the first bank to launch a fund with dedicated financing and support to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) developers. In partnership with Enterprise Community Partners, CDB announced a $60 million investment to support Enterprise's Equitable Path Forward, a five-year initiative to help facilitate racial equality in housing. We are reviewing proposals from minority developers of multi-family, affordable and supportive housing to provide increased access to capital and career development opportunities across the Bank's footprint.

This commitment complements Bank of America's $1.25 billion, five-year commitment to help advance racial equality and economic opportunity. The work focuses on closing the racial wealth gap in Black and Hispanic-Latino communities with a focus on affordable housing, health and healthcare, jobs/reskilling and small business.

Bank of America Global Corporate and Investment Banking also provided $412 million in tax credit investments, bringing the 2021 total to $7 billion in affordable housing and economic development financing.

