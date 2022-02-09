Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Reaffirms Position as the Industry Leader, Introducing 17 New Resorts by 2024

Club Med, the Pioneer of the All-Inclusive Concept, Reaffirms Position as the Industry Leader, Introducing 17 New Resorts by 2024

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept for more than 70 years, will open 17 new resorts by 2024. The new openings, along with Club Med's destination-forward experiences, digital innovations, and new product novelties, will further solidify the brand as the leader in the booming all-inclusive market for families and upscale travelers. With such a wide range of locations and activities to choose from, Club Med invites guests to write their own vacation stories, emphasizing that "when everything is included, all you need to add are the memories."

Club Med Logo (PRNewsfoto/Club Med) (PRNewswire)

"Since 1950, Club Med has continued to shape the all-inclusive industry by introducing new destinations and experiences to travelers worldwide," says Carolyne Doyon, President & CEO of Club Med North America and the Caribbean. "Throughout our 72-year history, we've successfully adapted our portfolio to appeal to upscale travelers and families, as well as demonstrated our leadership in the all-inclusive mountain experience. Maintaining our ambitious expansion plan, we are on track to open 17 new resorts, as well as complete 13 renovations or extensions of existing resorts, by 2024."

Some of the upcoming openings, renovations, and upgrades from Club Med include:

Ambitious Expansion Plans + Introducing All-Inclusive Ski to North America

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Club Med continued its expansion momentum in 2021 with four resort openings, including Club Med Seychelles (Africa), Club Med Lijiang (China), Club Med Québec (Canada), and Club Med La Rosière (French Alps). The brand also completed four renovations, including Club Med Albion (Mauritius), Club Med Peisey-Vallandry (French Alps), Club Med Pragelato-Sestriere (Italian Alps), and Club Med Marrakech (Morocco).

Club Med has also established its commitment to further expanding its all-inclusive mountain product to new markets with the forthcoming December 2024 opening of Club Med Utah. This property will be the brand's first new resort in the U.S. in more than 20 years, as well as its first-ever Exclusive Collection (5-Star) mountain resort in North America, which will be open year-round. Club Med's Exclusive Collection portfolio, which features 13 of the brand's most luxurious resorts and spaces around the world, is characterized by premium accommodations, exclusively beautiful locations, and refined dining concepts. Of the 30 development projects in the works for Club Med over the next two years, several of them will feature new additions to the Exclusive Collection portfolio, well-suited for both families and couples.

As the worldwide leader of the all-inclusive family vacation continues its global expansion through 2024, some of the upcoming opening, extension, and renovation highlights include:

NORTH AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

NEW RESORT - Club Med Utah, USA (2024)

The brand's renowned all-inclusive mountain concept will be expanding to the United States with an Exclusive Collection (5-Star) resort in Snowbasin, Utah. Located 35 miles from Salt Lake City, the Snowbasin resort is one of the most accessible and oldest operating ski resorts in North America. The 320-room four season resort will combine American luxury with Club Med's French savoir-faire, appealing to every type of traveler including families, couples, and meetings & events groups. Accommodations will include spacious 2-bedroom Deluxe rooms & Family Suites, while private Penthouse Suites will be available for those seeking added luxury. Club Med will also offer its award-winning children's clubs from 4 months to 17 years old for families seeking a more tailored, family-fun experience. In addition to all-day dining available at the resort's restaurants and lounges, guests can also enjoy included group ski and snowboard lessons with ski-in/ ski-out access, lift tickets, and a heated swimming pool during the ski season. During the warmer months, there will be opportunities to explore more than 3,000 acres of surrounding mountains and valleys through guided activities like hiking programs, mountain biking, and Club Med's trademark circus activities.

EUROPE

NEW RESORT - Club Med Magna Marbella, Spain (May 2022)

Located 45 minutes from the Malaga International Airport in the Andalusia region of Spain, Club Med has retaken one of Spain's most mythic destinations to open a brand-new resort. With a focus on the cultural and natural richness of southern Spain, the resort will mix tradition and modernity to offer an experience focused on wellness, nature, family experiences, and discovery of the destination. Guests will find unique features in the 485-room resort, such as a family fun zone, garden parties, 14 hectares of Andalusian gardens, a Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, and five different swimming areas.

NEW RESORT - Club Med Tignes, French Alps (Dec. 2022)

A historic destination that has been home to Club Med since 1958, Tignes Val Claret is a natural sports paradise located at an altitude of 2,150 meters. The brand-new Club Med Tignes resort will be located in the center of the liveliest part of town, making it a hotspot for winter sports and nightlife. The resort will feature 430 rooms, including 25 Exclusive Collection (5-Star) suites, two restaurants, a full spa and wellness salt wall, the largest Club Med pool in the Alps, a full childcare program, and a ski domain suitable for every level.

NEW RESORT - Club Med Val d'Isère, French Alps (Dec. 2022)

Located in the Tarentaise Valley at an altitude of 1,850 meters, this authentic village is home to an internationally-recognized ski mecca. The resort is undergoing a complete transformation worthy of its soon-to-be Exclusive Collection designation. As such, it will be the brand's first entirely 5-Star mountain resort, with a total of 216 rooms available for booking in both winter and summer. As well as offering fabulous skiing, gourmet dining, childcare starting at age 4, and a welcoming spa and yoga program, the resort will redefine luxury by combining intimacy, conviviality, and relaxation.

NEW RESORT - Club Med San Sicario, Italian Alps (Dec. 2024)

A new addition to Club Med's mountain portfolio in the Italian Alps, the bi-seasonal Club Med San Sicario, will feature 200 rooms located on a prime ski location from the 2006 Turin Olympics.

EXTENSION - Club Med Pragelato-Sestriere, Italian Alps (2022)

Nestled in the Piedmont region of Italy, Club Med's Pragelato Sestriere resort consists of a hamlet of wooden chalets. The expansion plan will include 17 new chalets housing 105 new rooms. Construction will be completed following the architectural style of the region.

RENOVATION & EXTENSION - Club Med Gregolimano, Greece (2023)

One of the brand's flagship summer resorts in the Mediterranean Basin, located on the Greek Island of Evia, will undergo both a renovation and extension including newly renovated beachfront bungalows.

ASIA

RENOVATION & EXTENSION - Club Med Phuket, Thailand (2023-2024)

Visitors traveling to Club Med Phuket, located on Kata Beach, can look forward to newly refreshed facilities and experiences aimed at recreating an authentic Thai atmosphere for everyone. Enhanced with an eco-chic, modern, and upscale twist, the refreshed resort spaces will include a redesign of the main restaurant, meetings & events center, pool and sun deck, and more.

NEW RESORT - Club Med Hokkaido, Japan (2023)

Following the success of its two other mountain resorts in Japan, Club Med will open a third property on the northern island of Hokkaido. Known as one of Asia's top travel destinations, Hokkaido offers a fun-filled family experience, perfectly powdered snow for skiing and trekking, natural landscapes, and local culinary delights.

NEW RESORT - Club Med Borneo Kota Kinabalu, Malayasia (Opening 2024)

Adding to its portfolio in Southeast Asia, Club Med will build a new resort on the Malaysian side of the island of Borneo. The destination is known for its beaches, biodiverse rainforest, Mount Kinabalu (Southeast Asia's highest peak), famed dive site Sipadan Island, and native species such as orangutans and clouded leopards. This forthcoming resort embodies Club Med's pioneering spirit, as it will bring a brand-new resort to a secluded destination.

Dedication to Sustainable Practices

Since its inception, Club Med has held a firm belief that memorable experiences cannot be lived at the expense of others or of nature, which is why the brand continues to devote itself to responsible practices. Club Med's Happy to Care program, founded in 2019, features a range of commitments based on sustainable tourism.

For example, Club Med's two newest resorts in North America, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and Club Med Québec, were designed with sustainability in mind, from the design phase all the way to the resort experience. Today, Club Med's worldwide objectives to address sustainable practices include:

Phased elimination of single-use plastics, including water bottles

Eco-certifications from the best in the industry: BREEAM certification ensuring responsible construction and Green Globe certification ensuring a responsible hotel operation

Construction of new resorts in harmony with nature, with built-up surfaces covering less than 10% of the total site surface

Reduction of energy consumption and introduction of green energy sources

Responsible, local, and ethical sourcing of food products and materials

Employee uniforms created out of recycled plastic bottles; since 2019, 2.3 million bottles have been recycled for this initiative in North America , with 1.2 million more expected to be recycled by 2023

Sponsorship of rural farming development projects to increase the efficiency, quality, and demand for local farmers

Promotion of animal welfare by prohibiting experiences involving captive cetaceans, large cats, and elephants

Food waste and hazardous waste management

Community outreach via the Club Med Foundation, founded in 1978

Partnerships with organizations focused on environmental preservation

Happy To Care continues its purposeful objectives in 2022 to achieve the above ambitions. Looking ahead, Club Med's North American resorts will see more ecological menu options featuring plant-based proteins and an increase in both local and organic products. Club Med North America has also set an objective to source 100% fair trade coffee by 2023 and 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

New Product Novelties and Digital Innovations

NEW PROGRAMMING FOR TEENS

As family travel evolves, Club Med is enhancing its existing teen programming (Club Med Passworld for teens ages 11–17). Club Med's new teen program will feature unique activities and social-forward events that give teens the opportunity to have exciting vacation moments and experiential content to share online. As part of this new programming, teens will also be able to take part in Club Med's Happy To Care CSR mission. The pilot program is launching this spring in Club Med Punta Cana and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda.

NEW RESORT EXPERIENCES

Over the past year, numerous studies have shown that travelers are eager to get outdoors in destinations that offer plenty of room to roam, are prioritizing health and wellness, and are interested in vacation options that cater to the entire family. With this market research in mind, Club Med enhanced its existing resort experiences, including:

Circus School by Club Med, an acrobatic playground with activities like flying trapeze, tightrope walking, and aerial silk in Club Med Punta Cana

New and/or upgraded pickleball courts in all resorts in Florida , the Caribbean , and the Pacific Coast of Mexico

Club Med Amazing Family Program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities designed to help families bond and reconnect, launched in all resorts across Florida , the Caribbean , and Mexico

Club Med Spa by Sothys opened in three resorts including Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med Québec, and Club Med Ixtapa Pacific

Wing foil watersport activity in Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda

All-day yoga programming in Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and Club Med Québec, with planned expansion to other North American resorts

The "sunset ritual", a weekly lifestyle experience on the beach in Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, with planned expansion to Club Med Cancun and Club Med Ixtapa Pacific

New dining concepts in existing resorts:

DIGITAL INNOVATIONS

Touchless travel and contactless amenities are critical. To ensure guests feel well prepared and taken care of before and during their vacation, Club Med continues to enhance its digital, touch-free offerings. In 2021, Club Med's Easy Arrival contactless check-in/check-out service, which prepares guests to get vacation-ready before vacation begins, was deployed in all Club Med resorts in Florida, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Through the app, guests can sign their children up for childcare services or book ski equipment before they arrive to their respective Club Med resort. The My Club Med app features options to create a personalized itinerary, preview the daily activity schedules and, launched in 2021, guests can now book spa appointments at Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med Québec, and Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda. In 2021, the "room ready" feature was also deployed in North America, so guests can be conveniently informed upon check-in when their room is ready.

For more information and images, please see here .

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us , call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Club Med Media Contacts

Sophia Lykke

Public Relations & Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

sophia.lykke@clubmed.com

QUINN PR

clubmed@quinn.pr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Club Med