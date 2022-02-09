CME Group Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.
The company reported revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $632 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $625 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.71. On an adjusted basis, net income was $608 million and diluted earnings per common share were $1.66. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1
Total revenue for full-year 2021 was $4.7 billion and operating income was $2.6 billion. Net income was $2.6 billion and diluted earnings per common share were $7.29. On an adjusted basis, net income was $2.4 billion, and diluted earnings per common share were $6.67.
"We achieved record trading volume in 2021, driven by client demand for tools to hedge against continued economic uncertainty across markets," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "We delivered strong performance across core benchmarks, new products and international business during 2021. Additionally, we announced a 10-year strategic partnership with Google Cloud to transform global derivatives markets through cloud adoption, and introduced several innovative, new micro-sized and ESG-focused products and services. We are pleased 2022 is off to a strong start with our highest January average daily volume on record of 24.6 million contracts, led by strong equity index and interest rate volumes, including numerous SOFR futures and options records, and 10% year-over-year growth in overall open interest. Moving ahead, we will continue to focus on providing the risk management tools our clients need to navigate ongoing uncertainties around the world."
Fourth-quarter 2021 average daily volume (ADV) was 20.5 million contracts, up 26% versus fourth-quarter 2020. Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2021 reached a record 5.5 million contracts, up 4% compared with the same period in 2020.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2021 totaled $949 million. The total average rate per contract was $0.650. Market data revenue totaled $142 million for fourth-quarter 2021.
As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately $2.9 billion in cash (including $100 million deposited with Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC) and included in other current assets) and $3.4 billion of debt. The company declared dividends during 2021 of $2.5 billion, including the annual variable dividend of $1.2 billion. The company has returned over $17.5 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since the implementation of the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,834.9
$ 1,633.2
Marketable securities
115.0
100.9
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
434.5
461.3
Other current assets (includes $4.8 and $4.7 in restricted cash)
427.8
306.7
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
157,949.6
86,781.8
Total current assets
161,761.8
89,283.9
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
505.3
579.2
Intangible assets—trading products
17,175.3
17,175.3
Intangible assets—other, net
3,532.0
4,865.3
Goodwill
10,528.0
10,798.8
Other assets (includes $0.5 and $0.6 in restricted cash)
3,277.9
1,957.1
Total Assets
$ 196,780.3
$ 124,659.6
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 48.8
$ 69.3
Short-term debt
749.4
—
Other current liabilities
1,650.6
1,346.8
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
157,949.6
86,781.8
Total current liabilities
160,398.4
88,197.9
Long-term debt
2,695.7
3,443.8
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
5,390.4
5,607.0
Other liabilities
896.5
1,059.4
Total Liabilities
169,381.0
98,308.1
CME Group Shareholders' Equity
27,399.3
26,319.9
Non-controlling interests
—
31.6
Total Equity
27,399.3
26,351.5
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 196,780.3
$ 124,659.6
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Clearing and transaction fees
$ 949.3
$ 843.0
$ 3,765.1
$ 3,897.4
Market data and information services
142.1
139.8
576.9
545.4
Other
55.9
115.7
347.7
440.8
Total Revenues
1,147.3
1,098.5
4,689.7
4,883.6
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
201.7
215.6
837.0
856.5
Technology
45.8
53.6
192.6
198.5
Professional fees and outside services
32.3
50.0
151.7
191.3
Amortization of purchased intangibles
58.6
79.0
237.6
311.2
Depreciation and amortization
35.9
41.5
147.8
153.2
Licensing and other fee agreements
60.4
57.9
236.9
244.9
Other
80.9
85.9
240.9
290.6
Total Expenses
515.6
583.5
2,044.5
2,246.2
Operating Income
631.7
515.0
2,645.2
2,637.4
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
Investment income
67.8
31.1
306.9
182.7
Interest and other borrowing costs
(41.9)
(41.7)
(166.9)
(166.2)
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries
67.5
46.6
245.8
190.6
Other non-operating income (expense)
74.2
(16.0)
342.6
(122.4)
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
167.6
20.0
728.4
84.7
Income before Income Taxes
799.3
535.0
3,373.6
2,722.1
Income tax provision
174.1
110.2
736.7
615.7
Net Income
625.2
424.8
2,636.9
2,106.4
Less: net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
—
(0.8)
(0.5)
(1.2)
Net Income Attributable to CME Group
625.2
424.0
2,636.4
2,105.2
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group
$ 613.3
$ 424.0
$ 2,617.1
$ 2,105.2
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common
Shareholders of CME Group:
Basic
$ 1.71
$ 1.18
$ 7.30
$ 5.88
Diluted
1.71
1.18
7.29
5.87
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
Basic
358,582
358,047
358,340
357,764
Diluted
359,019
358,612
358,929
358,524
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Operating Statistics
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Trading Days
64
61
63
64
64
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)(1)
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
Product Line
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Interest rates
6,273
10,349
8,581
8,111
9,805
Equity indexes
5,148
6,117
4,926
5,100
5,943
Foreign exchange
818
852
769
776
800
Energy
1,940
2,363
1,963
2,179
2,252
Agricultural commodities
1,478
1,471
1,631
1,141
1,216
Metals
568
675
568
480
475
Total
16,225
21,827
18,438
17,786
20,490
Venue
CME Globex
15,469
20,436
17,223
16,652
19,043
Open outcry
273
678
646
598
792
Privately negotiated
483
713
569
536
656
Total
16,225
21,827
18,438
17,786
20,490
Quarterly Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)(1)
CME Group RPC
Product Line
4Q 2020
1Q 2021
2Q 2021
3Q 2021
4Q 2021
Interest rates
$ 0.490
$ 0.475
$ 0.491
$ 0.483
$ 0.487
Equity indexes
0.523
0.532
0.555
0.555
0.526
Foreign exchange
0.739
0.779
0.805
0.803
0.779
Energy
1.165
1.097
1.140
1.127
1.111
Agricultural commodities
1.301
1.343
1.343
1.319
1.323
Metals
1.389
1.415
1.438
1.463
1.452
Average RPC
$ 0.699
$ 0.658
$ 0.695
$ 0.677
$ 0.650
1. ADV and RPC includes futures and options on futures only.
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
Quarter Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income Attributable to CME Group
$ 625.2
$ 424.0
$ 2,636.4
$ 2,105.2
Restructuring and severance
10.1
5.5
35.9
22.1
Amortization of purchased intangibles(1)
69.9
79.0
253.0
311.2
Litigation matters
(15.7)
0.8
(18.8)
8.2
Strategic transaction-related costs(2)
5.3
16.2
41.3
42.6
Foreign exchange transaction losses
(0.6)
6.9
(0.4)
9.3
Unrealized and realized (gains) losses on investments
(62.5)
0.5
(518.0)
6.8
Gain on sale of real estate
(30.4)
—
(30.4)
—
(Gains) Losses on derivatives
—
—
—
(1.5)
Realized and unrealized losses on assets(3)
0.3
4.3
2.0
33.1
Trading floor enhancements
4.6
—
6.0
2.5
Income tax effect related to above
6.6
(24.2)
(27.5)
(109.9)
Other income tax items
(5.3)
(15.9)
32.2
(18.5)
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to CME Group
$ 607.5
$ 497.1
$ 2,411.7
$ 2,411.1
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group
$ 595.7
$ 497.1
$ 2,392.8
$ 2,411.1
Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:
Basic
$ 1.71
$ 1.18
$ 7.30
$ 5.88
Diluted
1.71
1.18
7.29
5.87
Adjusted Earnings per Share Attributable to Common Shareholders of CME Group:
Basic
$ 1.66
$ 1.39
$ 6.68
$ 6.74
Diluted
1.66
1.39
6.67
6.72
Weighted Average Number of Shares:
Basic common shares
358,582
358,047
358,340
357,764
Diluted common shares
359,019
358,612
358,929
358,524
Preferred shares(4)
2,890
—
728
—
1. Includes $11.2 million of amortization of purchased intangibles (net of tax) at OSTTRA, reported in Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries.
2. Strategic transaction-related costs primarily include professional fees related to the NEX integration and Google transaction.
3. Results include net gains and losses on intangible assets, fixed assets and assets held for sale.
4. Preferred shares have similar rights as common shares without voting rights. A total of 4.6 million shares were issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021.
