Luminex Provides a Condor Property Update

Los Cuyes West target drilled in order to find high-grade shallow mineralization adjacent to the existing Los Cuyes resource – results pending

Camp northwest underground extension target drilled – results pending

Camp deposit lateral and deep step-out targets have been developed

Los Cuyes deep porphyry target advanced to drill stage

Nayumbi drilling completed in December and returned strong pathfinder elements but did not produce intercepts of economic interest

Gold epithermal target developing at Prometedor (> 500m strike length, 39 g/t gold rock sample)

New porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum discovery at Wanwintza Alta – potential El Hito extension

Working to refine step-out targets on drill intercepts in Eastern part of Santa Barbara IP anomaly

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce an update on activities at the Condor project. The below is a summary of recent activities and eight potential exploration drill target areas that merit additional geological work and drilling. Luminex is awaiting assays from the recent drill holes at Cuyes West and Camp Northwest. Post receiving those results, the Company plans to assess and rank the eight target areas. This ranking will dictate future drill activity at Condor. In the interim, the Condor-based drill rig has been mobilized to Orquideas to begin drilling, pursuant to the recently announced earn-in agreement with JOGMEC.

Condor is a District Scale Property

The Condor project covers 10,101 hectares of mineral claims and contains a 15km trend of almost continuous gold and copper mineralization. This exceptional trend of mineralization is derived from a series of epithermal and deeper systems driven by a north-south trend of Jurassic-aged porphyry copper/molybdenum/gold intrusions. Faulting has exposed these systems at different levels of erosion leading to the different mineralization styles, from high-level epithermal (Condor North and Nayumbi) to porphyry (Santa Barbara, El Hito and Wanwintza Alta), encountered along the trend. Existing resources and targets along this trend are summarized in Table 1 and illustrated in Figure 1.

Table 1: Summary of the Mineral Resource Estimates for All Deposits Located at the Condor Project*

Deposit Tonnes

(million) Average Grade Contained Metal AuEq (g/t) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) AuEq (koz) Au (koz) Ag (Moz) Cu (Mlb) Indicated Santa Barbara 39.8 0.83 0.67 0.8 0.11 1,057 859 1.0 93 Los Cuyes 50.8 0.71 0.65 5.2 na 1,161 1,059 8.5 -- Soledad 19.4 0.68 0.63 4.8 na 426 390 3.0 -- Enma 0.66 0.78 0.64 11.6 na 17 14 0.25 -- Total 110.7 0.75 0.65 3.6 na 2,660 2,321 12.8 93 Inferred Santa Barbara 166.7 0.66 0.52 0.9 0.10 3,534 2,768 4.9 353 Los Cuyes 36.4 0.65 0.59 5.3 na 761 687 6.2 -- Soledad 15.1 0.50 0.46 3.4 na 245 225 1.7 -- Enma 0.07 0.93 0.81 9.7 na 2 2 0.02 -- Camp 6.0 3.45 3.28 27.8 0.03 663 631 5.3 4 Total 224.3 0.72 0.60 2.5 na 5,205 4,313 18.1 357

*Assumptions stated in Mineral Resource Estimate Notes section below.

Figure 1. Condor Project, resource areas and prospects with gold and copper soil anomalies

Figure 1. Condor Project, resource areas and prospects with gold and copper soil anomalies (CNW Group/Luminex Resources Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Target areas #1 to #3 below are all proximal to the deposits that form the Condor North PEA. They are all targeting extensions or step-outs to current mineral resource estimates and would likely benefit any future economic studies of Condor North if drilling was successful.

Target Area #1 – Camp Deposit Northwest Extension

Surface sampling and mapping may have identified a northwest extension to the Camp deposit. This work has defined rhyolite dikes with highly altered, brecciated and veined margins with abundant pyrite dominant sulphide mineralization, a style identical to the Camp deposit. Rock chip sampling has returned up to 4 g/t Au and up to 108 g/t Ag from surface (see Figure 2). Luminex has completed a single diamond drill hole, CC21-38, to a planned depth of approximately 300m, to determine whether the Camp deposit does indeed extend to the northwest.

Figure 2. Camp Northwest, surface sample results and location of hole CC21-38, lateral step-out to the northwest. Link to Figures

Target Area #2 – Los Cuyes West Drilling

At the end of 2021, Luminex drilled a low angle (-25 degrees) drill hole targeting high grade mineralization, the upper part of which has been the subject of relatively shallow artisanal mining to the immediate west of the Los Cuyes resource, shown in Figure 3. Results of this 440m diamond drill hole are pending.

Figure 3. Los Cuyes West – high-grade target area Link to Figures

Target Area #3 – Camp Deposit Vertical and Lateral Step-out Holes

In addition to the Northwest extension, the Camp deposit mineralization remains open laterally and at depth, with indications that grade and mineralized widths increase to depth. Luminex is currently investigating stepping out laterally and to depth in order to increase the Camp deposit mineral resource estimate, see Figures 4 and 5.

Figure 4. Map of Camp deposit drilling projected to surface, with long section viewing window Link to Figures

Figure 5. Long section of the Camp deposit with possible future deep drill hole pierce points Link to Figures

Target Area #4 – New Porphyry Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Discovery at Wanwintza Alta

Recent fieldwork at Wanwintza Alta (formerly Silica Cap) has discovered the upper parts of a porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum system in outcrop, which could be a northern extension to El Hito. See Figure 1 for the location of Wanwintza Alta and Figure 6 for a plan map and copper outcrop photos. Sample results from these outcrops are pending. Other rock chip sampling in the area returned values up to 0.42% copper and 2.21 g/t gold.

Figure 6. Plan and Images of Wanwintza Link to Figures

Located 1 km to the south of Wanwintza Alta, El Hito occurs in a granodiorite porphyry hosted in the Zamora batholith. Drilling, trenching and surface mapping have defined copper-gold mineralization occurring over 2.5 km (north-south) by 1.0 km (east-west), and extending to vertical depths of at least 600m. Moderate to strong phyllic-argillic alteration overprints early potassic alteration and sulphide minerals in drill core are chalcopyrite, pyrite and bornite. Previous operators drilled 4,687m in nine holes, returning intercepts such as 0.44% Cu and 53ppm Mo over 332m from surface (see Figure 7).

Recent mapping and sampling indicate that the copper-molybdenum mineralization defined by drilling at El Hito is open to the north and south. To the north, mineralization appears to extend towards the new Wanwintza Alta porphyry copper-gold discovery, and the two areas may in fact connect to form one deposit. A soil sampling and prospecting program is being executed over this 1 km "connector" zone, with sample stations at 50m on 200m spaced east-west oriented lines, with 900 samples planned in total (see Figure 8).

Figure 7. Plan of El Hito Wanwintza connection Link to Figures

Figure 8. View of El Hito and Wanwintza Alta looking north, planned soil grid at Wanwintza Alta Link to Figures

Target Area #5 – Los Cuyes Deep Porphyry Target

The Los Cuyes resource is largely hosted by an explosive diatreme breccia, formed by venting gases and boiling water, which is often associated with a deeper porphyry system. In 2021, Luminex commissioned a study of drill core samples with the Natural History Museum in London, UK. This study used key trace elements in chlorite and epidote to help plan a deep drill hole, which would test for such a porphyry target. Currently, the Company is undertaking selective re-logging of existing drill core from the deeper levels of Los Cuyes.

Target Area #6 – Prometedor Update

Luminex has built 2,700m of access trails to enable exploration in the area. Geologists continue surface work at Prometedor and sampling and mapping has identified different gold and copper dominant areas.

Recent work at Prometedor has focused on outcrops in a creek bed where epithermal veining and anomalous rock chip samples returning up to 38.97g/t Au have been outlined (see Figure 9). Efforts continue towards defining drill targets.

Figure 9. Prometedor rock and soil sample results Link to Figures

Target Area #7 – Santa Barbara

The Santa Barbara mineral resource estimate (see Table 1) lies on the western edge of a circular high resistivity anomaly. In 2018, Luminex drilled the eastern side of this anomaly with holes DSB18-50 and DSB18-52. Hole DSB18-50 returned 180m from 12m down the hole grading 0.29g/t Au and 0.11% Cu, including 38m from 146m down the hole grading 0.59g/t Au and 0.17% Cu. Hole DSB18 -52 returned 89m from 66m down the hole from 12m down the hole grading 0.25g/t Au and 0.08% Cu, including 53m from 102m down the hole grading 0.34g/t Au and 0.11% Cu. These holes were not followed up on and represent an opportunity to explore this underexplored area of Santa Barbara. Figure 10 shows a geology and IP chargeability anomaly, with drill holes projected to surface. The concentration of drill holes on the western side of the anomaly is the location of the stated mineral resource at Santa Barbara. The red circles indicate the drill holes to be followed up on.

Figure 10. Santa Barbara map showing geology and IP chargeability anomaly, with drill holes projected to surface Link to Figures

Target Area #8 – Nayumbi

Luminex has received results from six of the seven holes drilled at Nayumbi. While the results demonstrate the expected pathfinder minerals and the presence of a low sulphidation system, there were only trace levels of gold and silver contained in the assays. Generally low levels of sulphide mineralization in hole seven indicate that it is also unlikely to produce material levels of gold or silver. The Company believes there is a source deposit generating the anomalous gold grades at surface and may pursue addiitonal work to attempt to locate it.

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes

(1) The mineral resource estimate has an effective date of July 27, 2021. (2) There are no known issues related to legal, political or environmental issues that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources. (3) The quantity and grade of reported inferred mineral resources is based on limited geological evidence and sampling which is sufficient to imply but not to verify geological and grade or quality continuity and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred mineral resources as an indicated or measured mineral resource. (4) It is reasonable to expect that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources with continued exploration.

Mineral resources exhibit reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction using open pit extraction methods at Santa Barbara, Los Cuyes, Soledad and Enma, as well as underground mining methods at the Camp deposit. At Los Cuyes and Soledad, the base case cut-off grade is 0.30 g/t AuEq and at Santa Barbara and Enma, the base case cut-off grade is 0.37 g/t AuEq. At Los Cuyes, Soledad, and Enma, AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.012), and at Santa Barbara, AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t × 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.371). The base case cut-off grade for the Camp resource is 1.33g/t AuEq, where AuEq = Au g/t + Ag g/t * 0.0062. (5) Totals may not add up due to rounding. Lead and zinc values for Camp are not displayed. Base metal values are excluded from Camp AuEq.

For further details on the mineral resource estimates for the Condor project, please see the Company's technical report entitled "Condor Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment" with an effective date of July 28, 2021, authored in part and compiled by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., and the mineral resources estimate contained therein prepared by Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. and SIM Geological Inc. The report can be found on SEDAR or at https://luminexresources.com.

Quality Assurance

All sample assay results include the insertion of blind standards, blanks and duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at the Condor core handling facility. Drill core is diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to the laboratory. Core samples from Nayumbi were sent to ALS Laboratories ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Quito – Ecuador with pulp samples sent to ALS laboratory in Lima – Peru for analysis. Core samples from Cuyes West were sent to Bureau Veritas Labs' ("BV") sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to BV's chemical lab in Lima, Peru for analysis. For all samples gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with copper content determined by ICP-MS multi element analysis following an Aqua Regia digestion. ALS and BV are independent from Luminex.

Luminex is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui, Pegasus and Orquideas projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc, Anglo American and JOGMEC respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

