OCEANIA CRUISES NAMES ALEXIS QUARETTI DIRECTOR OF CULINARY PROGRAMS AND DEVELOPMENT

MIAMI, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary and destination-focused cruise line, today announced the appointment of Chef Alexis Quaretti as Director of Culinary Programs and Development. Quaretti previously served as a senior executive chef for Oceania Cruises and now returns to oversee all aspects of the development, introduction, and implementation of new concepts to continually elevate the most awarded dining experiences at sea across the line's seven acclaimed ships and 12 restaurant brands.

Alexis Quaretti, Director of Culinary Programs and Development at Oceania Cruises (PRNewswire)

Originally from Fontainebleau, France, Quaretti started his career at some of the best restaurants in the world including the 1-Michelin-star Château de Marçay, the 3-Michelin-star L'Arpège, where he not only discovered but also refined his knowledge and appreciation for vegetable-based cuisine, and the 2-Michelin-star La Pyramide.

In 2004 Quaretti joined Oceania Cruises and in 2008 was promoted to executive chef at the young age of 27. In 2010, he joined an Asian mogul to travel and cook between St. Tropez and Hong Kong before rejoining Oceania Cruises in 2012. Two years later he was promoted to senior executive chef, overseeing a brigade of 140 chefs onboard. In 2017, Alexis took an opportunity to spread his culinary wings and expand his career knowledge and creativity by taking on a leadership role at Viking River where he lead culinary development and menu implementation for all restaurants and food & beverage outlets for their ships across the globe.

"We welcome Chef Alexis, one of the most influential chefs in hospitality, back to the Oceania Cruises family with open arms," said Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. "He brings a unique perspective to the role, having been an integral part of our growth and prowess over the last 20 years helping build our reputation for serving the Finest Cuisine at Sea. Never resting on our laurels and always challenging ourselves to refine, create and further elevate, we are excited to have him at the helm steering our culinary future with his profound expertise and drive for excellence."

With his return, Quaretti plans to guide the line with his culinary philosophy which has been driven by his love and respect for a true "Cuisine du Marche," where one respects nature, and with that, the changing seasons, ensuring the freshest and most flavorful ingredients are sourced and respectfully prepared.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,210 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

Oceania Cruises Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oceania Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oceania Cruises