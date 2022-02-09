Philanthropist Craig Newmark Joins IWMF Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is proud to announce the appointment of Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, to its Board of Directors. An undisputed leader in philanthropy focused on digital security as well as combating online violence and disinformation, Newmark's placement on the Board reflects the IWMF's commitment to protecting women journalists online.

Newmark is a longtime champion of the IWMF's efforts to support women journalists facing online abuse, contributing $600,000 toward IWMF-led projects including the Coalition Against Online Violence and the Online Violence Response Hub – two unprecedented global resources that acknowledge the risks women journalists face online and provide resources to combat abuse. This support also encourages newsrooms to invest in their own journalists' safety.

Today, the type of threats journalists face online are nuanced, with most abuse intended to censor or silence the voices of the press. For women, gendered attacks are proliferating, leading to doxing, deep fakes and even death threats. The hazards of being a woman journalist online were quantified in 2018 by the IWMF and in 2021 by UNESCO and ICFJ.

"It's important for people in media and beyond to stand in solidarity against online abuse, and that's particularly true for journalists who risk so much to bring us the truth." Newmark said. "I'm thrilled to join the IWMF as a board member – together we will increase our efforts to reduce the most toxic types of harassment directed at journalists."

In addition to his investment in digital protection for women journalists, Newmark is a supporter of the IWMF's physical and psychosocial safety work. Amid the dual crises of the COVID-19 pandemic and a reckoning on racial injustice in 2020, Newmark provided the IWMF $650,000 in funding to establish the U.S. Journalism Emergency Fund.

"We are thrilled to welcome Craig Newmark to the IWMF Board of Directors," said IWMF co-chairs Suzanne Malveaux and Stephanie Kauffman. "Craig's support of the IWMF solidified our position as a leader in training, resources and emergency aid for women journalists in need. His guidance will help keep more women journalists safe and ensure a more free, honest and transparent news media."

To learn more about the IWMF's Board of Directors, visit iwmf.org/about/board-of-directors/.

About the International Women's Media Foundation

Founded in 1990, the International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is the only global non-profit organization that offers emergency support, safety training, reporting opportunities and funding avenues offered specifically for female journalists. We are making more women's bylines possible and work tirelessly to ensure a greater diversity of voices represented in the news industry worldwide. Follow the IWMF on Twitter at @IWMF, on Facebook at @IWMFPage, and Instagram on @TheIWMF.

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer, philanthropist, and leading advocate. Most commonly known for founding the online classified ads service craigslist, Newmark works to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. In 2016, he founded Craig Newmark Philanthropies to advance people and grassroots organizations that are "getting stuff done" in areas that include trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, food insecurity, voter protection, women in technology, and support for veterans & military families. At its core, all of Newmark's philanthropic work helps to strengthen American democracy by supporting the values that the country aspires to – fairness, opportunity, and respect. For more information, please visit: CraigNewmarkPhilanthropies.org. Craig can be found sharing his personal perspective on the issues of the day at @craignewmark.

