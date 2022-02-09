ProgenyHealth Releases 2022 Key Trends and Insights Report on Healthcare Transformation

Report identifies 5 critical areas to watch in the year ahead - including the emerging market for women's health technology and how health plans can save money with empowered moms and caregivers

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProgenyHealth, LLC, a recognized national leader in Maternity and NICU Care Management, today announced the release of its 2022 key trends and insights report. The report identifies critical areas to watch in the year ahead, for health plans, hospitals and healthcare providers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the relationship between members, clinicians and health plans. Clinicians implemented telehealth practically overnight, state Medicaid programs saw enrollments surge and their budgets strained, and health inequity was thrust into the national spotlight. Unexpected was the degree to which women, infants, and families would shape the transformation of healthcare, as significant drivers of utilization.

In this climate of rapid change, ProgenyHealth has identified five critical areas as trends to watch in 2022:

Maternal Health: Saving money with empowered moms

America's maternal mortality and preterm birth rates are among the highest in the developed world, especially among Black and Native American women, regardless of their income or education level. Health plans and the government are rethinking the basic format for prenatal and postpartum care that has survived since the 1900s by implementing programs that support a more modernized end-to-end approach to maternal and infant health.





Medical Benefits: The business case for family wellbeing

With moms and caregivers leaving the workforce during the pandemic and unemployment at its lowest in 50 years, the economic value of wellbeing has become an important part of the business model. As a result, employers are boosting family benefits and behavioral health offerings to better support families.

Medicaid: Maternal health delivering in a market of flux

While states are still recovering from the economic aftermath of COVID-19, the American Rescue act is driving a new push to extend postpartum coverage up to one year after their baby's delivery and better manage maternal and infant health. In 2022, managed care organizations bidding on state Medicaid RFPs will increasingly have to demonstrate how they will address maternal and infant health for that state's population.





Digital Transformation: The emerging market for women's health technology

While much of our life went into COVID lockdown in '20 and '21, digital transformation continued at warp speed. In 2022, digital technology will embrace maternal and infant health by introducing innovative apps that improve women and infant health outcomes. ProgenyHealth has introduced a maternity care management program that integrates digital convenience with the clinical interventions needed to drive successful outcomes for high-risk pregnancies, improving maternal outcomes and reducing preterm births.





Health Equity: Shifting from commitment to action

Last year, health plans, providers, and policymakers all took notice of the social cost of health inequity. In 2022, these stakeholders are connecting the dots as the healthcare industry shifts from commitment to action. ProgenyHealth has developed a Last year, health plans, providers, and policymakers all took notice of the social cost of health inequity. In 2022, these stakeholders are connecting the dots as the healthcare industry shifts from commitment to action. ProgenyHealth has developed a detailed framework for reducing systemic bias, SDOH , and health inequities for mothers and their infants.

"The year ahead promises to offer a gradual return to 'normal' while ushering in a transformed medical landscape. Maternal health, family benefits, women's tech, specialized Medicaid partners, and health equity will accelerate costs savings, efficiencies, and better outcomes. ProgenyHealth is proud to play a vital role in this transformation," said Ellen Stang, MD, founder and CEO.

To download the full key trends and insights report, or to learn more details on how women, infants, and families will drive healthcare transformation in 2022, please visit the ProgenyHealth knowledge center or ProgenyHealth.com.

About ProgenyHealth

ProgenyHealth is the only national, tech-enabled women's healthcare company dedicated to Maternity and NICU Care Management. We serve women, infants, and families through the milestones of maternal care — from conception and pregnancy to postpartum and parenting, with special expertise in managing premature and medically complex births and resulting NICU admissions.

Our industry-leading intelligent platform, Baby Trax™, integrates utilization management and case management, while driving payment validation & assurance activities based on clinical data.

With nearly 20 years of experience, our board-certified physicians, nurses, social workers and others, collaborate with providers to improve health outcomes, enhance the member and provider experience, and reduce costs for all payer groups including, commercial health plans, Medicaid payers, and large employers.

For more information, visit www.progenyhealth.com.

