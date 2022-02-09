Rotoplas: Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year Results

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "the Company"), America's leading company in water solutions, reports its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The information has been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Figures are expressed in millions of Mexican pesos.
HIGHLIGHTS
4Q21 vs 4Q20
- Net sales grew 14.3% and exceeded Ps. 2,800 million for the third consecutive quarter, driven by brand strength and leadership.
- In line with the Company's strategy, price increases during the second half of the year contributed to the sequential recovery of margins. The EBITDA margin increased 5.4 percentage points compared to 3Q21, to 18.1%.
- Net income increased 55.1% due to the recovery in operating income and lower financial expenses.
Full Year 2021 vs 2020
- In a particularly volatile year of unstable supply chains and rising costs, the agility and coordination provided by Flow program helped the Company achieve its growth and profitability objectives.
- The strategy of temporarily absorbing cost increases to gain market share during the first half of the year and increasing the portfolio's profitability during the second half proved to be successful, better positioning product brands in all regions.
- Accumulated net sales increased 26.3% exceeding the annual growth target of 17.0%
- The gross margin closed at 38.1%, a 350 bps decrease due to increased raw material and freight costs in all regions.
- Despite the lag between price increments and cost increases, Adj. EBITDA1 reached Ps. 1,764 million, which in absolute terms represent an achievement of 98% the annual objective. The EBITDA margin closed at 16.2%, a 200 bps decrease.
- A reduction in EBITDA of Ps. 393 million for the full year is estimated due to temporary absorption of cost increases. As a result of the increase in market share a 1.8x return on the cost is estimated.
- During the year, cumulative net income was Ps. 322 million, 6.8% higher than 2020, without considering the non-recurring financial gain from the early closing of foreign exchange rate hedges in March 2020.
- The increase in working capital was due to sales growth and the measures taken to ensure inventory in the face of raw material scarcity. The Company achieved a factory efficiency of 99.53% for the timely delivery of 100% of orders to more than 90,000 distributors and customers served directly.
- At the end of December, the Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA leverage ratio was 1.3x and the cash conversion cycle was optimized by 7 days.
- During the year, 4.7% of sales were allocated to CapEx. The first phase of investments for the technological updates to Mexican plants began with the pilot launch of the new generation water tanks designed for the long-term sustainability of the category. Additionally, production capacity was increased in several countries and investments were made in the digitalization of businesses such as Acuantia and bebbia.
- The ROIC closed at 14.5%, 235 bps higher than the cost of capital and in line with the long-term sustainable value generation plan. ROIC has increased 83.5% since the start of the Flow transformation program in August 2019.
1 Adjusted EBITDA considers: operating income + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expenses (donations and Flow implementation expenses). In 4Q21 it considers Ps. 76 million of Flow expense and Ps. 10 million donations and in 4Q20 it considers Ps. 71 million of Flow expense and Ps. 1 million donations. Cumulatively, it considers Ps. 301 million of Flow expenses and Ps. 19 million for donations in 2021 as well as Ps. 167 million expense for Flow and Ps. 10 million for donations in 2020.
Other relevant highlights
- In April, the Sustainability Strategy 2021-2025 was launched, focused on creating 360* value for all stakeholders and throughout the water cycle. Additionally, the strategy places people, the planet, and economic benefit on the same level of importance.
- In November, the Company acquired a minority stake in Banyan Water , a tech-company specialized in software for digital water management.
- In December, the sustainability goals were made public, highlighting the commitment to be a net zero emissions company by 2040 and an increase from 23% to 30% in the participation of women in the workforce by 2025.
- The implementation of the sustainability strategy has been successful with a 10% increase in the rating granted by SAM from S&P Global and an upgrade from BB to BBB by MSCI.
- During the year, the first Annual Report aligned with the TCFD recommendations was published and the CDP questionnaire was completed for the second consecutive year.
- Rotoplas was included for the first time in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022.
- The organizational culture initiatives within the Flow program have achieved a sustained improvement in the Company's work environment.
- During the year, more than Ps. 22 million were allocated to social investment in Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Central America, impacting 15,857 people.
AGUA*
- In May, a capital reimbursement in cash of $0.45 per share was paid to shareholders.
- In November, a capital reimbursement in kind was paid with treasury stock, delivering one share for every 15 shares held.
- The performance of AGUA*'s stock in the year was 11.2%. Including capital reimbursements, the annual return was 19.7%.
- In December, BTG Pactual initiated coverage of AGUA*, with a buy recommendation and a target price of $39 pesos.
KEY FIGURES | FINANCIAL DATA
4Q
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
2021
2020
%Δ
Income
Net Sales
2,800
2,450
14.3%
10,915
8,644
26.3%
% gross margin
39.4%
41.6%
(220) bps
38.1%
41.6%
(350) bps
Operating Income
327
315
4.0%
1,064
1,047
1.7%
% margin
11.7%
12.8%
(110) bps
9.8%
12.1%
(230) bps
EBITDA
422
404
4.4%
1,443
1,397
3.3%
Adjusted EBITDA1
508
476
6.7%
1,764
1,575
12.0%
% margin
18.1%
19.4%
(130) bps
16.2%
18.2%
(200) bps
Net Income2
102
66
55.1%
322
569
(43.4%)
% margin
3.7%
2.7%
100 pb
3.0%
6.6%
(360) bps
Balance
Cash and cash equivalents
1,629
3,092
(47.3%)
Total Debt
4,007
4,117
(2.7%)
Net Debt
2,378
1,024
NM
Cash Flow
Operating Cash Flow
248
1,258
NM
CapEx
515
291
77.0%
Working Capital
(783)
(59)
NM
Other
Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA
1.3 x
0.7 x
0.6 x
ROIC
14.5%
12.4%
210 bps
Cash Conversion Cycle
71
78
(7) days
OPERATING FIGURES | January – December 2021
Operating
New solutions
13
e-commerce clients
32,000+
Employees
3,381
bebbia users
60,000+
Government transactions
3.7%
CO2 saved
16,063 tons
1 Adjusted EBITDA considers: operating income + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expenses (donations and Flow implementation expenses). In 4Q21 it considers Ps. 76 million of Flow expense and Ps. 10 million donations and in 4Q20 it considers Ps. 71 million of Flow expense and Ps. 1 million donations. Cumulatively, it considers Ps. 301 million of Flow expenses and Ps. 19 million for donations in 2021 as well as Ps. 167 million expense for Flow and Ps. 10 million for donations in 2020.
2 Net income before discontinued operations.
MESSAGE | CEO
Dear Investors,
We faced several challenges in 2021, but I am proud to say that we were able to adapt our strategy in an agile fashion to achieve our growth and profitability objectives for the year. We remain focused on achieving our sustainable growth plan toward 2025 and on doubling our sales in five years.
We prioritized the well-being of our employees and our stakeholders while we also focused our efforts on guaranteeing product delivery to distributors and customers, which proved to be a major challenge in the face of the high demand environment, coupled with unstable supply chains that led to raw material shortages and cost increases.
Through our pricing strategy and increased investment in working capital, we were able to gain market share in all the countries where we operate and consolidate our leadership in the Americas. In addition, we initiated a technological evolution project for storage solutions to continue improving the customer experience and invested in assets to increase production capacity in several countries.
We made progress in digitalization, modernizing our e-commerce platforms, improving the user experience in bebbia and Acuantia, and forming strategic alliances such as the one with Banyan Water, a tech company specializing in water management software, which will help us develop the new generation of products and services for more efficient water use.
Flow has been key to our ability to act in an agile and coordinated way. In 2021 we reaped the benefits of initiatives launched in previous years and in turn designed new initiatives that will mature in the years to come, giving us greater confidence to achieve our medium- and long-term objectives.
In 2022, we plan to make disciplined investments to continue to evolve Rotoplas and meet the needs of customers and investors with a sustainable approach. We are also committed to making our operations more sustainable and helping our customers reduce their environmental impact and become more resilient to climate change.
Carlos Rojas Aboumrad
INVITE | EARNINGS CALL
Thursday, February 10 | 10:00am Mexico City Time (11:00am, EST)
Carlos Rojas Aboumrad (CEO) | Mario Romero Orozco (CFO)
Link: https://rotoplas.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DkxKQu20QEOO438DTi5-ng
Password: 4Q21
GUIDANCE | 2021-202
Metric
2021 revised guidance
2021 results
Increase in net sales
≥ 17.0%
26.3%
OK
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Adjusted EBITDA
17.0% - 18.0%
Ps. 1,800
16.2%
Ps. 1,764
NO
98%
Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA
≤ 2.0x
1.3x
OK
ROIC
ROIC = WACC + 200 bps
ROIC = WACC + 235 bps
OK
In July 2021, the Company decided to increase the guidance for sales growth and decrease the adjusted EBITDA margin due to the increase in demand and the restrictions within the supply chain. However, the annual adjusted EBITDA objective was not adjusted in absolute terms, since a greater sales growth should offset a lower margin. The Company achieved 98% of the annual adjusted EBITDA objective in absolute terms.
Guidance 2022 - 2025
Metric
Guidance 2022
Objectives 2025
Guidance
Increase in net sales
≥ 15%
2x sales (vs 2020)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
16.5% - 17.5%
≥ 20%
Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA
≤ 2.0x
≤ 2.0x
ROIC
ROIC ≥ WACC + 200 bps
ROIC ∼ 20%
SALES & EBITDA | BY REGION AND SOLUTION (millions of Mexican pesos)
Figures by geographic region
4Q
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
2021
2020
%Δ
Mexico
Sales
1,345
1,300
3.5%
5,665
4,953
14.4%
Adj. EBITDA1
255
319
(20.0%)
1,011
1,133
(10.8%)
% Margin
18.9%
24.5%
(560) bps
17.9%
22.9%
(500) bps
Argentina
Sales
826
602
37.2%
2,627
1,669
57.4%
Adj. EBITDA1
171
80
NM
448
213
NM
% Margin
20.7%
13.4%
730 bps
17.1%
12.7%
440 bps
United States
Sales
305
214
42.4%
1,293
981
31.8%
Adj. EBITDA1
15
(7)
NM
81
(1)
NM
% Margin
4.9%
(3.3%)
820 bps
6.3%
(0.1%)
640 bps
Other
Sales
324
335
(3.1%)
1,329
1,041
27.6%
Adj. EBITDA1
67
84
(20.3%)
223
230
(3.1%)
% Margin
20.6%
25.0%
(440) bps
16.7%
22.1%
(540) bps
Figures by solution
4Q
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
2021
2020
%Δ
Products
Sales
2,700
2,288
18.0%
10,428
8,033
29.8%
Adj. EBITDA1
546
473
15.5%
1,853
1,586
16.8%
% Margin
20.2%
20.7%
(50) bps
17.8%
19.7%
(190) bps
Services
Sales
101
163
(38.3%)
487
611
(20.4%)
Adj. EBITDA1
(39)
3
NM
(89)
(11)
NM
% Margin
NM
1.8%
NM
NM
NM
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
4Q
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
2021
2020
%Δ
EBITDA
422
404
4.4%
1,443
1,397
3.3%
Flow Implementation Costs
76
71
6.8%
301
167
80.0%
Donations
10
1
NM
19
10
89.4%
Adj EBITDA.1
508
476
6.7%
1,764
1,575
12.0%
1 Adjusted EBITDA considers: operating income + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expenses (donations and Flow implementation expenses). In 4Q21 it considers Ps. 76 million of Flow expense and Ps. 10 million donations and in 4Q20 it considers Ps. 71 million of Flow expense and Ps. 1 million donations. Cumulatively, it considers Ps. 301 million of Flow expenses and Ps. 19 million for donations in 2021 as well as Ps. 167 million expense for Flow and Ps. 10 million for donations in 2020.
Since the second quarter of 2020, "one-off" expenses began to be recognized for the implementation of the Flow program. These are non-recurring expenses that have short and long-term benefits for income, expenses, working capital, and organizational culture to ensure permanent and positive change. 4Q21 was the last period where these "one-off" expenses were recognized.
2021
%
2020
%
Sales
Mexico
5,665
52%
4,953
57%
Argentina
2,627
24%
1,669
19%
United States
1,293
12%
981
11%
Other
1,329
12%
1,041
12%
Total
10,915
100%
8,644
100%
Adjusted EBITDA
Mexico
1,011
57%
1,133
72%
Argentina
448
25%
213
13%
United States
81
5%
(1)
0%
Other
223
13%
230
15%
Total
1,764
100%
1,575
100%
Mexico
Net sales for the quarter increased by 3.5% vs 4Q20 driven by the products category, which offset weaker services sales.
- Product sales grew in all three categories, storage, water flow and improvement, with the last two categories showing double-digit growth.
- Service sales decreased due to the lack of water fountain revenues from schools and the slow recovery in the water treatment and recycling plants businesses. bebbia continues to show an accelerated growth rate and rieggo recorded sales related to its first projects.
Cumulative net sales increased by 14.4% to Ps. 5,665 million, as a result of double-digit growth in products.
In 2021, the first phase of investments was made to launch the new generation of water tanks that seek to guarantee the long-term sustainability of the storage category. In addition, investments were made to increase production capacity in the water flow category and in the digitalization of bebbia.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was Ps. 255 million, 20.0% lower than 4Q20, mainly due to the increase in raw material and logistics costs, which were not offset by the price increases during the second half of the year.
The adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.9% compared to 24.5% in 4Q20 and cumulative adjusted EBITDA reached Ps. 1,011 million, with a 17.9% margin.
Argentina
Net sales for the quarter increased 37.2% vs 4Q20 driven by double-digit growth in the three categories (storage, water flow and improvement). Likewise, the development of new channels and cross-selling across different segments helped improve brand positioning.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached Ps. 171 million vs Ps. 80 million in 4Q20. Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 730 bps, benefiting from price increases above raw material cost increases and strict expense control.
Cumulative net sales increased 57.4% vs 2020, driven by all three categories highlighting record volumes in the water flow and improvement categories due to the sale of water heaters.
During the year, there was accelerated growth and an increase in market share in all three segments. In addition, manufacturing plants operations were optimized to meet growing demand.
Cumulative EBITDA reached Ps. 448 million compared to Ps. 213 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was 17.1%, an expansion of 440 bps driven by better sales mix by product and by channel, as well as price increases.
NOTE: Adoption of IAS 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies.
Due to Argentina experiencing inflation above 100% in the last three years, it is considered a hyperinflationary economy. In accordance with IAS 29, an adjustment for inflation has been made to the Financial Statements to consider changes in purchasing power.
International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29, Financial Information in Hyperinflationary Economies establishes that the results of operations in Argentina should be reported as if they were hyperinflationary as of January 1, 2018. Moreover, an adjustment for inflation in the Financial Statements should be made to account for the change in the purchasing power of the local currency.
In 2021, the impact of the above resulted in an increase of Ps. 76 million in financial expenses, negatively impacting the Comprehensive Financing Result. After accounting for taxes, the effect on net income amounts to Ps. 47 million.
United States
Net sales for the quarter increased by 42.4% to Ps. 305 million, as a result of the growth of the e-commerce business that has shown better online conversion rates, and the development of the septic business.
The strength of the Company's balance sheet and its purchasing power helped to increase the inventory of products before price increases from suppliers, resulting in an expansion in the adjusted EBITDA margin of 820 bps to 4.9%.
On a cumulative basis, net sales reached Ps. 1,293 million, a 31.8% increase compared to 2020, driven by changes in consumption habits derived from the pandemic, improvements in the user experience on the websites, and the launch of septic solutions under the brand Acuantia.
Cumulative adjusted EBITDA was Ps. 81 million, recording an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.3%, a 640 bps expansion vs 2020.
Other Countries
Net sales from other countries (Peru, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Brazil) reached Ps. 324 million in the quarter, a 3.1% decline when compared to 4Q20, affected by Peru since the depreciation of the currency impacted its growth in Mexican pesos. Cumulatively, net sales increased by 27.6% vs 2020.
In Peru, the diversification of the business towards the improvement and water flow categories continued, as well as the development of new sales channels. The water flow category continues to penetrate the market with products imported from the plants in Mexico and Argentina, generating efficiencies in the production process.
In Central America, all countries grew and gained market share, maintaining leadership within the region. During the quarter, Tuboplus continued to increase its penetration in Guatemala.
Brazil has shown better traction in closing contracts for new water treatment and recycling plants due to the post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as regulatory changes in water management and sanitation.
Adjusted EBITDA in other countries reached Ps. 67 million in the quarter, a 20.3% decrease explained by the sustained increase in logistics and raw material prices, the development expenses for water treatment plants in Brazil, and the impact from currency depreciation in Peru.
Cumulative adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.1% compared to the same period of 2020 with a margin of 16.7%.
ANALYSIS | COSTS AND EXPENSES
Gross Profit
The gross profit for the period increased by 8.3% to Ps. 1,103 million. The gross margin contracted by 220 bps, from 41.6% in 4Q20 to 39.4% in 4Q21. The contraction is related to the sustained increase in raw material and logistics costs. However, the gross profit increased 450 bps against 3Q21, for a sequential recovery in margins.
Cumulatively, gross profit reached Ps. 4,153 million, 15.4% higher than the same period of last year. The cumulative gross margin contracted by 350 bps because of the Company's strategy to temporarily absorb the increases in the cost of raw materials during the first half of the year to strengthen its market share.
Operating Income
Operating income amounted to Ps. 327 million for the quarter, 4.0% higher vs 4Q20. Even with the recognition of Ps. 76 million expenses for the implementation of Flow and Ps. 10 million for donations, the increase in expenses remains below sales growth, thus showing operating leverage.
Cumulatively, operating income increased by 1.7% to Ps. 1,064 million. The cumulative operating margin was 9.8%, 230 bps lower compared to the same period of 2020, due to the impact on the gross margin from the sustained rise of raw material and freight costs.
Comprehensive Financing Result
In 4Q21, Ps. 184 million in financial expenses were registered, a decrease of 28.4% compared to 4Q20. Expenses for the quarter include Ps. 101 million of debt interest, commissions, and leasing expenses, as well as Ps. 60 million for the valuation of financial instruments, and Ps. 23 million for monetary position in Argentina.
On a cumulative basis, a financial expense of Ps. 623 million was registered vs. Ps. 203 million the year before. In 2020, there was an extraordinary gain of Ps. 382 million for the early closing of financial instruments.
Financial expenses for 2021 include the payment of interest, commissions and leasing for Ps. 442 million, Ps. 114 million for the valuation of financial instruments and foreign exchange losses, as well as Ps. 67 million for monetary position in Argentina.
Net Result
The net result before discontinued operations in the quarter was a profit of Ps. 102 million, compared to profit of Ps. 66 million in 4Q20. This represents a 55.1% increase related to the recovery of operating income and lower financial expenses.
The cumulative net profit before discontinued operations was Ps. 322 million, 6.8% higher compared to the same period of last year, without considering the non-recurring financial gain due to the early closing of exchange rate hedges in March 2020.
CapEx
12M
2021
%
2020
%
%Δ
Mexico
395
77%
138
47%
NM
Argentina
58
11%
79
27%
(26.4%)
United States
16
3%
18
6%
(10.4%)
Others
45
9%
56
19%
(18.9%)
Total
515
100%
291
100%
77.0%
Capital investments represented 4.7% of cumulative sales, an increase of 77.0% compared to the previous year.
Capital investments include:
- In Mexico, the first phase of investments in new technology to produce the new generation of water tanks began. These investments will continue in 2022 and 2023 to upgrade all manufacturing plants. In addition, investments were made in machinery to increase production capacity in the water flow category and in the digitalization of bebbia.
- Ps. 11 million allocated to water treatment plants in Mexico and Ps. 25 million in Brazil, representing 7% of the total amount.
- In Argentina, investments have been made in the automation of the improvement category manufacturing plant.
- In the United States, resources were allocated to website improvements and the development of the septic business.
- CapEx allocated to growth initiatives within the Flow program amounted to Ps. 268 million, which represents 52.0% of total CapEx for the period. This includes investments in all countries and in different categories or businesses.
ANALYSIS | BALANCE SHEET
Cash Conversion Cycle (Days)
12M
2021
2020
Δ days
Inventory Days
75
54
21
Accounts Receivable Days
51
59
(8)
Accounts Payable Days
55
35
20
Cash Conversion Cycle
71
78
(7)
Inventory Days: Average Inventory / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)
Accounts Receivable Days: Average Accounts Receivable (3M Sales / 90)
Accounts Payable Days: Average Suppliers / (3M Cost of Sales / 90)
The 7-day optimization of the cash conversion cycle is the result of better negotiations with clients and suppliers, which allowed an increase in inventory to guarantee raw material supply in the face of accelerated growth and supply chain pressures.
Debt
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
Total Debt
4,007
4,117
(2.7%)
Short-term Debt
9
63
(86.2%)
Long-term Debt
3,998
4,054
(1.4%)
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,629
3,092
(47.3%)
Net Debt
2,378
1,024
NM
Debt Maturity Profile
Total debt was Ps. 4,007 million and corresponds to the AGUA 17-2X sustainable bond. During the quarter, the loan in Argentina for Ps. 69 million was paid.
Currency
Amount in MXN
Rate
Maturity
AGUA 17-2X Sustainable Bond
Mexican Pesos
Ps. 4,007 million
8.65%
June 2027
As of December 31, 2021, interest coverage (LTM Adjusted EBITDA / LTM interest payments) was 4.3x.
FINANCIAL RATIOS
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA1
1.3 x
0.7 x
0.6 x
Total Liabilities / Total Stockholders' Equity
1.0 x
1.0 x
0.0 x
Net Earnings per Share*
0.66
1.17
(43.4%)
* Net income before discontinued operations divided by 486.2 million shares, expressed in Mexican pesos.
Leverage as of the fourth quarter of 2021 was within the Company's debt guideline of 2.0x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA.
1 Adjusted EBITDA considers: operating income + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expenses (donations and Flow implementation expenses). In 4Q21 it considers Ps. 76 million of Flow expense and Ps. 10 million donations and in 4Q20 it considers Ps. 71 million of Flow expense and Ps. 1 million donations. Cumulatively, it considers Ps. 301 million of Flow expenses and Ps. 19 million for donations in 2021 as well as Ps. 167 million expense for Flow and Ps. 10 million for donations in 2020.
ROIC / Cost of Capital
ROIC: NOPAT L12M/Invested Capital t, t-1.
Invested Capital: Total Assets – Cash and Cash Equivalents – Short-Term Liabilities.
ROIC excludes
Flow
program execution costs in 2Q20 - 4Q21 as they are one-off.
In line with the 2021-2025 business plan for sustainable growth, ROIC amounted to 14.5% at the end of December, a 210 bps increase vs the previous year and 235 bps higher than the cost of capital, generating economic value to continue positively impacting stakeholders.
Financial Derivatives
The use of derivative financial instruments is governed by the recommendations and policies issued by the Board of Directors and supervised by the Audit Committee, which provides guidelines on the management of exchange risk, interest rate risk, credit risk, the use of derivative and non-derivative financial instruments, and the investment of excess liquidity.
The derivative financial instrument positions managed by the Company are annual; therefore, as of December 31, 2021, Grupo Rotoplas had no open positions.
Market Value
Instrument
MXN/USD exchange rate forward
-
ESG | ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE
Highlights from advances in sustainability matters in the year:
- More than Ps. 22 million designated to social investment in Mexico, Argentina, Peru, and Central America, impacting 15,857 people.
- 130 rainwater harvesting systems installed in homes in Mexico that had no access to water.
- Strategic alliances with more than 20 organizations like the UNDP, Harpic, Cruz Roja, and Un Kilo de Ayuda to keep enhancing water resources management.
- Launch of the Rotoplas & UNAM Foundation award to promote wastewater treatment.
- Participation in the United Nations Global Compact Accelerator, with a special focus on gender equity and climate change.
- At the end of the year, the Company held its AGUA Day 2021, where its commitment to be a carbon neutral Company by 2040 was established. The following sustainability goals for 2025 were also made public:
2021
2022
2025
Profit
Direct suppliers evaluated with ESG criteria
0
20%
100%
Client satisfaction (NPS Score)
67
68
80
Planet
CO2 intensity -Scope 1 and Scope 2- per ton of processed resin
0.51
0.50
0.41
m3 of water purified by our solutions (cumulative)
164k
314k
1.7mm
People
People given access to water and sanitation
330k
549k
1.0mm
Women in the workforce
23%
24%
30%
For more information on our ESG programs, visit our sustainability website:
https://rotoplas.com/sustentabilidad/home-eng/
AGUA* | PERFORMANCE & ANALYST COVERAGE
4Q
2021
2020
%∆
AGUA*
Closing price
28.11
25.28
11.2%
Closing price + reimbursements
30.25
25.28
19.7%
P/BV
2.1 x
2.0 x
0.1 x
EV/EBITDA
9.1 x
8.5 x
0.6 x
During 2021, two capital reimbursements were made, one in cash and one in kind, a total of Ps. 2.14 per share.
Treasury Shares:
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 4.1 million shares in the treasury, equivalent to an invested amount of Ps. 100.7 million. On November 23, 2021, a capital reimbursement in kind was made with treasury shares at the rate of 1 share for every 15 shares held. To date, no treasury shares have been cancelled.
Analyst Coverage
As of December 31, 2021, analyst coverage was provided by:
Recommendation
TP
BTG Pactual
Mariana Cruz
Buy
$39.00
GBM
Liliana de León
Buy
$48.00
SIGNUM
Alain Jaimes
Buy
$42.22
Miranda Research
Martín Lara / Marimar Torreblanca
Buy
$45.00
martin.lara@miranda-gr.com
ROTOPLAS' RESPONSE | COVID-19
Rotoplas continues to implement initiatives to combat the spread of COVID-19.
- Operating Level:
- Operational status:
4Q21 Operations
Country or Region
Mexico
Continuous operations.
Argentina
United States
Peru
Central America
TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM | FLOW
In 2019, Rotoplas began the "Flow" transformation program to focus the business on economic value creation and sustainable growth. The strategy is based on initiatives that are divided between three pillars:
A. Profitability of the Current Portfolio
- levers for income, cost, expenditure and working capital
B. Growth Initiatives and Execution
- improve the execution of growth opportunities and capital allocation decisions
C. Organizational Culture and Health
- leadership, operational discipline, talent development, accountability, and organizational climate
Flow has evolved and has become part of the culture of innovation and continuous improvement:
In 2019, an in-depth analysis of the Company and its opportunities was carried out to design a roadmap. By 2020, with various initiatives completed, the main value creation goal of a ROIC above the cost of capital was achieved.
In 2021, Rotoplas focused on demonstrating the sustainability of the transformation through continued growth and improvement in profitability.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Income Statement (unaudited figures, in millions of Mexican pesos)
4Q
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
2021
2020
%Δ
Income
Net Sales
2,800
2,450
14.3%
10,915
8,644
26.3%
COGS
1,697
1,431
18.6%
6,761
5,045
34.0%
Gross Profit
1,103
1,019
8.3%
4,153
3,600
15.4%
% margin
39.4%
41.6%
(220) bps
38.1%
41.6%
(350) bps
Operating Expenses
776
704
10.2%
3,089
2,553
21.0%
Operating Income
327
315
4.0%
1,064
1,047
1.7%
% margin
11.7%
12.8%
(110) bps
9.8%
12.1%
(230) bps
Comprehensive Financing Result
(184)
(258)
(28.4%)
(623)
(203)
NM
Financial Income
(13)
25
NM
103
484
(78.7%)
Financial Expenses
(172)
(283)
(39.2%)
(726)
(687)
5.7%
Earnings Before Taxes
143
58
NM
444
846
(47.6%)
Taxes
41
(8)
NM
122
277
(56.1%)
Net Income1
102
66
55.1%
322
569
(43.4%)
% margin
3.7%
2.7%
100 bps
3.0%
6.6%
(360) bps
Adjusted EBITDA2
508
476
6.7%
1,764
1,575
12.0%
% margin
18.1%
19.4%
(130) Bps
16.2%
18.2%
(200) bps
Profit (Loss) from Discontinued Op.
-
(6)
NM
-
(165)
NM
Net Profit after Discontinued Op.
102
60
70.0%
322
404
(20.3%)
1 Net income before discontinued operations.
2 Adjusted EBITDA considers: operating income + depreciation and amortization + non-recurring expenses (donations and Flow implementation expenses). In 4Q21 it considers Ps. 76 million of Flow expense and Ps. 10 million donations and in 4Q20 it considers Ps. 71 million of Flow expense and Ps. 1 million donations. Cumulatively, it considers Ps. 301 million of Flow expenses and Ps. 19 million for donations in 2021 as well as Ps. 167 million expense for Flow and Ps. 10 million for donations in 2020.
Balance Sheet (Unaudited figures, in millions of Mexican pesos)
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
Balance Sheet
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1,629
3,092
(47.3%)
Accounts Receivable
1,542
1,430
7.9%
Inventory
1,575
833
89.1%
Other Current Assets
885
636
39.3%
Current Assets
5,631
5,990
(6.0%)
Property, Plant and Equipment - Net
3,011
2,321
29.7%
Other Long-term Assets
4,410
4,302
2.5%
Total Assets
13,051
12,613
3.5%
Short-term Debt
9
63
(86.2%)
Suppliers
944
669
41.1%
Other Accounts Payable
1,034
1,010
2.4%
Short-term Liabilities
1,987
1,742
14.1%
Long-term Debt
3,998
4,054
(1.4%)
Other long-term Liabilities
572
523
9.4%
Total Liabilities
6,557
6,318
3.8%
Total Stockholders' Equity
6,494
6,294
3.2%
Total Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity
13,051
12,613
3.5%
Cash Flow (Unaudited figures, in millions of Mexican pesos)
12M
2021
2020
%Δ
Cash Flow
EBIT
1,064
1,047
1.7%
Depreciation
379
350
8.2%
Tax
(173)
(261)
(33.8%)
Working Capital
(783)
(59)
NM
Other
(239)
181
NM
Operating Free Cash Flow
248
1,258
NM
Operating Free Cash Flow Conversion (%)
23.3%
120.2%
NM
Net Interest
(441)
(350)
26.0%
Dividends
(206)
(173)
19.0%
CapEx
(515)
(291)
77.0%
Repurchase Fund
(302)
(615)
(50.8%)
Mergers and Acquisitions
(65)
179
NM
Short and Long-Term Debt
(209)
1,065
NM
Leases
(57)
(48)
19.2%
Other3
85
219
19.0%
Net Change in Cash
(1,464)
1,244
NM
Initial Cash Balance
3,092
1,848
67.3%
Final Cash Balance
1,629
3,092
(47.3%)
3 Other includes Ps. 127 million in prepaid expenses in 2021.
APPENDICES
PRESS RELEASES | 4Q21
- Rotoplas earnings and events calendar 2022 – January 6
- Rotoplas operations status update during December 2021 – January 4
- AGUA Day 2021 2025 Sustainable growth story, flowing for a better future – December 14
- BTG Pactual initiates coverage of AGUA* with buy recommendation and $39 pesos target price – December 9
- Rotoplas acquires minority stake in Banyan Water, a tech-company of water management software – November 19
- Rotoplas consolidates its position for the fifth consecutive year in the DJSI MILA Pacific Alliance – November 16
- Shareholders' Meeting approves Board of Directors' proposal for capital reimbursement in kind – November 12
- Rotoplas announces support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures – November 4
- Rotoplas operations status update during October – November 1
For more information, please refer to the Relevant Events section on our website: https://rotoplas.com/investors/relevant-events/#1
