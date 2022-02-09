SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Arrival SA. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 22, 2022 - (NASDAQ: ARVL)

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of Arrival SA..

Shareholders who purchased shares of ARVL during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Arrival stock between November 18, 2020 and November 19, 2021.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company would record a substantially greater net loss and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") loss in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020; (ii) the Company would experience far greater capital and operational expense to operate and deploy its microfactories and manufacture EV vehicles than it had disclosed; (iii) the Company would not capitalize on or achieve profitability or provide meaningful revenue in the time periods disclosed; (iv) the Company would not achieve its disclosed production and sales volumes; (v) the Company would not meet the disclosed production rollout deadlines. Accordingly, the Company materially overstated its financial and operational position and/or prospects, and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

