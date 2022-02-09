Sony invites fans to new brand campaign "Set The Stage" with The Kid LAROI

Tate McRae and BIA also collaborate with Sony to bring top hits to life through fan-created artwork

TOKYO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation ("Sony") announced a new brand campaign, "Set The Stage" — an opportunity for music fans to help co-create content with some of their favorite Sony Music Entertainment artists, including The Kid LAROI, the Australian artist behind the chart toppers "Stay" and "Without You," multi-platinum-certified, Boston-born artist BIA ("Whole Lotta Money") and Canadian singer/ songwriter /dancer Tate McRae ("you broke me first").

Streaming live from a studio in Los Angeles, Tate McRae will begin a string of live performance videos on February 24 with a live set featuring her new single "she's all I wanna be," released on February 4. BIA will follow with a performance video on March 3, with "Set The Stage" culminating in an upcoming grand finale performance from The Kid LAROI*.

To bring fans even closer to the Sony Music artists they love, The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae and BIA will each invite their followers to participate in the "Set The Stage" challenge. Fans in the United States will be able to submit artwork of the artist's song lyrics that will then be turned into dynamic, visual works that the artists will perform within during their "Set The Stage" live video performance.

The performance videos with 360 Reality Audio, production diaries and unreleased behind-the-scenes content of all three live performances will be shot with Sony's flagship digital cinema camera — the VENICE 2 and FX9 full-frame cameras, and will be released throughout the campaign.

"I'm beyond excited to partner with Sony and bring my fans in on the fun," said Sony Music Artist The Kid LAROI. "My fans have quite literally changed my life and I want to connect with them in new ways. With my first global tour coming up, I wanted to take this opportunity to share this experience with my fans, putting their voices at the center of my work."

Each day, fans will be invited to check out Sony's global YouTube channel to watch exclusive, behind-the-scenes content of their favorite artists as they prepare for their live performances. Performance videos will be brought to life using Sony's cameras including its new flagship cinema camera VENICE 2. The VENICE 2 builds upon the success of the original VENICE and features the best overall image quality with natural skin tones, highlights that roll off and expanded dynamic range. The videos will also be re-mixed in 360 Reality Audio to create a lifelike music experience for fans.

"Providing fans with a deeper connection to their favorite artists and their music through technology is the cornerstone of Set The Stage," said Shiro Kambe, Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate Executive Officer of Sony Group Corporation. "We are creating exciting new content by pairing talented artists and innovative technology to deliver an experience that only Sony can provide."

The action kicks off on Thursday, February 24, when viewers can tune in to watch Tate McRae's live "Set The Stage" performance on Sony's global YouTube channel.

*For more information about "Set The Stage", including updated details of artists' performances, please visit: https://www.sony.com/en/brand/setthestage/home

