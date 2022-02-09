Volkswagen to electrify South by Southwest with North American debut of ID. Buzz

Volkswagen signs three-year partnership with South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals where the ID. Buzz, an electrified incarnate of the classic Volkswagen Microbus, will make its first-ever public appearance

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an electric reimagining of the brand's iconic Microbus, will make its first-ever public appearance at SXSW, from March 11-20, 2022. To celebrate the first outing of the electric vehicle (EV), Volkswagen will host various "Buzz Stops" throughout the city of Austin, Texas, where attendees of SXSW and locals can experience a coming chapter in the brand's future. The ID. Buzz appearances are part of a larger three-year sponsorship agreement among Volkswagen and SXSW.

For the duration of the SXSW conference, European-market ID. Buzz vehicles will frequent two stations near the Austin Convention Center, delivering information and entertainment to those nearby.

"The VW Microbus has been emblematic of cultural ideals that have inspired change and driven progress, both in the U.S. and globally," said Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. "South by Southwest's commitment to innovation and technology, coupled with its access to culture and creativity makes it the perfect venue for the ID. Buzz to make its first-ever public appearance. We're excited to bring the ID. Buzz to Austin and showcase the innovation packed into this newest member of our EV lineup."

Taking cues from the DNA of the iconic Type 2 Microbus, the ID. Buzz will deliver an agile and dynamic driving experience. Riding atop Volkswagen Group's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform, it will offer maximum cargo space on a minimal footprint.

"Volkswagen is taking the lead in electromobility in a transformative way and the debut of ID. Buzz at South by Southwest is another exciting example of our progress," said Keogh. "We have accelerated the transformation to electromobility in the U.S. and we plan to continue leading this charge."

This step forward in the brand's electrification efforts builds later this year, with all North American ID.4 EVs shifting to assembly in Chattanooga, TN, a move that will support more than 4,000 American jobs in the area.

"SXSW brings the world's creative professionals together and we're thrilled to welcome Volkswagen to our event over the next three years," said Roland Swenson, Co-founder and CEO of SXSW. "We're particularly excited to have the opportunity to highlight their dedication to ingenuity in the fast-moving field of EV in the form of the iconic VW bus. We look forward to sharing the full Volkswagen experience with our attendees in Austin next month."

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Volkswagen Group of America's operations in the United States include research and development, parts and vehicle processing, parts distribution centers, sales, marketing and service offices, financial service centers, and a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Volkswagen sells the Arteon, Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Passat, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Visit Volkswagen online at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About Volkswagen Group

The Volkswagen Group, with its headquarters in Wolfsburg, is one of the world's leading automobile manufacturers and the largest carmaker in Europe. The Group comprises ten core brands from seven European countries: Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, SEAT, Cupra, ŠKODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. The passenger car portfolio ranges from small cars all the way to luxury-class vehicles. Ducati offers motorcycles. In the light and heavy commercial vehicles sector, the products range from pick-ups to buses and heavy trucks. Every weekday, 662.600 employees around the globe are involved in vehicle-related services or work in other areas of business. The Volkswagen Group sells its vehicles in 153 countries.

In 2020, the total number of vehicles delivered to customers by the Group globally was 9.31 million (2019: 10.98 million). Group sales revenue in 2020 totaled EUR 222.9 billion (2019: EUR 252.6 billion). Earnings after tax in 2020 amounted to EUR 8.8 billion (2019: EUR 14.0 billion).

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film screenings, exhibitions, professional development and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2022 will take place March 12 - 20, 2022. For more information, please visit sxsw.com.

