ADM Names Liquidity Services as a 2021 Supplier Award Winner

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidity Services (Nasdaq: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, received the 2021 Value in Excellence Award from ADM (NYSE: ADM). The award program honors company suppliers that deliver superior performance and exceptional value to ADM and its customers.

Liquidity Services received the Value in Excellence award after the company's Surplus Asset Management program streamlined ADM's surplus inventory process, supported its sustainability goals, and created over $11 million in incremental value. ADM recovered more than $4 million from asset sales and over $6 million from capital expenditures, achieving a combined $11 million in revenue, cost avoidance, and capital expenditure savings. The program was also able to positively impact the environment by enabling the reuse and redeployment of underutilized assets - leveraging key circular economy enablers in the process.

"This achievement is a testament to our mission and team's focus on transforming surplus into wealth to create a better future for all stakeholders - sellers, buyers, and the planet," said Chairman and CEO Bill Angrick. "Liquidity Services is truly honored to be recognized for its partnership with ADM and its value-creating solutions that empower companies like ADM to build a better future for itself and its customers."

"We rely on our suppliers and vendor partners to help us maintain the entire global food supply chain in a reliable, efficient and sustainable manner," said Camille Batiste, ADM Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Procurement. "We appreciate the continued partnership with Liquidity Services and are pleased to recognize their significant contributions to ADM with this award."

Liquidity Services was chosen from more than 500 ADM Global Procurement Suppliers as the sole recipient of the Value in Excellence award. The award criteria were based on both hard and soft data points from the supplier scorecard process and direct feedback from ADM stakeholders. Awards were presented to non-commodity suppliers across six categories: Value in Excellence, Safety Excellence, Quality, Sustainability, Service in Excellence, and Supplier of the Year.

