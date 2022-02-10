Amtrak Offers Buy One Bring a Companion Free Fare

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skip the flowers and chocolates this year and take advantage of the Amtrak Loves You Sale. Now through February 16, customers can purchase one ticket and bring a companion free for nationwide travel between March 1 and August 31, 2022. Customers can receive discounted tickets by using the discount code (V214) when booking their trip or at amtrak.com/vdaysale.

Amtrak is offering a great way for customers to travel for a weekend away or on a leisurely vacation. From couples, to moms, to friends, to loved ones, Amtrak encourages individuals to gift a trip on Amtrak with its limited-time companion sale. Travel is available on many routes throughout the country. Two customers can make it a date and travel together for as low as:

Route Fare Cities Fare Chicago – Milwaukee $25 New York - Chicago $90 Albany – New York $36 Los Angeles – Seattle $101 New York – Philadelphia Coach: $18

Acela: $51 Charlotte – New York $101 Philadelphia – Washington, DC Coach: $18

Acela: $57 Washington, DC - Atlanta $106 New York – Providence Coach: $25

Acela: $66 Philadelphia - Savannah $112 Boston – New York Coach: $29

Acela: $69 Washington, DC – New York Coach: $29 Acela: $80 SAMPLE PRICING IS FOR ONE CUSTOMER AND THEIR COMPANION; PRICING WILL VARY BY TRAIN

Being able to easily travel to/from city centers, Amtrak has one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags. Amtrak also offers the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

This sale is valid for one free companion rail fare traveling on the same reservation as one full adult fare. Adults must travel together and be booked in the same reservation. The sale is valid for travel on all services except Auto Train, Pennsylvanian, Keystone Service and 7000-8999 Thruways. Valid for Acela Business Class and coach travel on non-Acela trains, upgrades to sleepers are not permitted. This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer and is not valid on Saver Fares. All prices will be automatically discounted from the standard fare when accessing this promotion at amtrak.com/vdaysale or by using the discount code (V214) when booking their trip. Other terms and conditions apply.

