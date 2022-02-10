Balance Point Announces its Investment in The Stable

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated funds, Balance Point Capital Partners III, L.P., Balance Point Capital Partners IV, L.P., and Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce its investment in The Stable Group, LLC ("The Stable"), a portfolio company of Growth Catalyst Partners ("GCP"). Balance Point provided a creative, flexible financing solution that facilitated The Stable's acquisition of two of the leading Shopify agencies, BVA and Zehner.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, The Stable is a cross-platform retail and e-commerce services agency that works with leading consumer brands. The Stable's omnichannel offering includes retail launch and management, media, creative, and data and insights across Target, Walmart and Amazon. The acquisitions bring together The Stable's retail commerce capabilities with BVA's and Zehner's deep DTC and Shopify design and implementation expertise. The combined offering creates the largest, strongest, and most impactful modern commerce agency for consumer brands globally.

"We are very excited to partner with The Stable and GCP teams on this transaction," said Justin Kaplan, Partner at Balance Point. "As the lines between physical and digital retail have blurred, operating as a consumer company has become incredibly complex. We believe The Stable is unmatched in its ability to simplify this landscape while driving growth for consumer brands."

Chad Hetherington, CEO and Co-Founder of The Stable, said "We are thrilled to have Balance Point as a partner. Their creativity, speed and capital accessibility were critical to completing these acquisitions, which now position The Stable as a global leader for helping brands activate across all channels of commerce."

"Balance Point delivered a creative and timely solution to get these deals done," added James O'Callaghan, Managing Director at GCP. "We are pleased to be expanding upon our strong partnership together and Balance Point will be invaluable in supporting our continued expansion goals."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries.

About The Stable

The Stable is a commerce agency that connects brands and consumers across all channels. Leveraging a full suite of omnichannel capabilities, The Stable drives revenue and efficiency for brands through both retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. Backed by data, fueled by insights, and brought to life through world-class sales and operations, creative, digital, and patented technology, The Stable builds and executes strategies that acquire customers, create immersive experiences, and scale brands.

