Fintech expert Ron Shevlin to headline high-profile speaker lineup for inaugural VenCent solutions summit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ron Shevlin, fintech expert and senior Forbes contributor, will headline the speaker lineup for the first ever VenCent Fintech Summit this April 11-13 in Little Rock. Hosted by The Venture Center, home of the award-winning FIS Fintech Accelerator and the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, the inaugural VenCent event will offer exclusive opportunities for innovation and networking between banks and financial services providers.

As Chief Research Officer for Cornerstone Advisors, Shevlin publishes commissioned research reports on banking and fintech trends and advises both established and startup financial technology companies. Author of the "Fintech Snark Tank" column on Forbes.com and the book "Smarter Bank," Shevlin is ranked among the top global fintech influencers. In his keynote, he'll dissect the current state of bank-fintech partnerships, explore banking-as-a-service opportunities and look ahead to what's in store for banks and fintechs.

"The fintech space has evolved from early predictions of how startups would replace traditional institutions to the recognition that fintechs and banks will—and must—partner and collaborate in order for both to succeed," said Shevlin. "VenCent will provide a rare opportunity for leaders in both of these spheres to connect, learn and openly discuss the best innovative solutions."

VenCent will immerse attendees in live product demonstrations from some 70 of The Venture Center's most successful fintech accelerator alumni, offer courses from fintech and finance subject matter experts, and facilitate unlimited collaboration and innovation networking.

"VenCent's programming is curated for bankers, by bankers who have helped select the most relevant mission-ready financial technology solutions available to showcase," said Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center. "Ron's expertise will launch invaluable dialogue as we learn about the future of fintech and how startups and banks should work together to create the best in fintech solutions."

Attendees will gain access to hand-picked fintech companies from around the world through "Startup Alley," that will feature the newest solutions going to market, make connections with a global fintech community and grow a deeper understanding of bank innovation's regulatory environment. VenCent's featured solution verticals will include cybersecurity, banking-as-a-service, cryptocurrency, lending automation, data analytics, financial wellness and more.

Other notable VenCent speakers include:

Kathy Strasser , IncredibleBank – Digital Transformation: The People Factor.

Kim Kirk , Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. – A Case Study on Robotic Process Automation

Matt Nilles , Euronet – Evolving Payments: At Home and Beyond

Jesse Honigberg , Cross River Bank – Digital Enablement

Patrick Sells , NYDIG – Bitcoin and Banking

Dave Warfield , Acxiom – Next-Gen Data Strategies

For the full list of speakers, visit vencentsummit.com .

"The digital transformation is reshaping every aspect of our lives and the bank industry is generating new technology companies rapidly – it can be tough to cut through the noise and narrow down the best solutions," said Miller. "As producer of the award-winning FIS Fintech and ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerators, The Venture Center has created VenCent to bring the brightest fintech startup alumni and the most forward-thinking financial institutions together for an unparalleled experience."

VenCent Fintech Summit event sponsors include Visa , the Independent Community Bankers of America , Arvest , Acxiom , NYDIG , Euronet , Simmons Bank , Bank OZK , Smiley Technologies , William Mills Agency, and Stone Ward.

Registration for fintech companies and attendees is open now. Visit vencentsummit.com to learn more.

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate early to growth-stage companies solving real-world banking problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity for our accelerator companies to connect with bank executives and industry leaders and collaborate to strategically address growth, business, and finance challenges, as well as receive investment. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co . Follow The Venture Center on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter (@VentureCenter), and Instagram .

