LIV GOLF INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES PAIR OF EXECUTIVE HIRES AND EXPANDING EVENTS TEAM Emily Hamel and Jeremy Krug Bring Decades of Event Delivery Experience within Sports and Entertainment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIV Golf Investments today announced that it has added Emily Hamel as SVP, Global Event Experiences and Jeremy Krug as SVP, Experience Design to the expanding events team. Also joining the leadership team under Ron Cross are Brett Adams and David Benne (VP, Event Delivery), Emma Piper (VP, Guest Services), Laura Zidar (VP, Tournament Administration), and Gabe Clark (VP, Workflow Management).

Hamel joins LIV Golf Investments after 13 years with the New York Yankees, where she was most recently the VP of Events and Experiences for the globally acclaimed franchise. While with the organization, she established Yankee Stadium as the premier destination for sports, entertainment, and events and oversaw all marketing, communications, digital and social media, creative services, and commercial revenues for Yankee Stadium Events. At LIV Golf, Hamel will spearhead a differentiated, immersive, and innovative experience for fans, players, and partners.

"LIV Golf is pushing boundaries and reshaping the golf experience through its vision," Hamel said. "I look forward to the opportunity to deepen engagement with existing fans, as well as explore ways to recruit new ones into the sport. I am excited to work with Greg, Ron, and the entire team to create impactful experiences on an international stage."

Krug joins LIV Golf Investments after 18 years with Populous – the world-renowned sports architectural design firm. Highly regarded in live event operations, facility programming, and master planning design, Krug will be responsible for oversight and development of the design for all LIV Golf fan experiences, including hospitality and entertainment, as well as food and beverage.

"This will be an incredible new opportunity for both event delivery and fan experience, the likes of which have not been seen before in professional golf" Krug said. "I am excited to join the star-studded team that Ron has assembled as we work to bring innovation at all levels to create an inspiring new brand sport."

Both Hamel and Krug have transitioned into their new roles and are reporting into Chief Events Officer, Ron Cross.

"With the addition of Emily and Jeremy, we are building one of the most impressive event teams I have been privileged to work across in my career," said Cross. "Our team is eager about the opportunity to bring new excitement to the game and grow the fanbase by creating unbelievable event experiences on a global scale."

In addition to the hires of Hamel and Krug, the events team at LIV Golf announced five more leadership roles:

Brett Adams (VP, Event Delivery): Adams previously worked as Operations Manager of the Tour Championship in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club before moving to NASCAR and leading operations in Daytona and Phoenix for the last 15 years.





David Benne (VP, Event Delivery): Benne joined Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament as Manager of Operations beginning in 2008. While at Augusta the last 13+ years, he led the creation and execution of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Latin America Amateur Championship and Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.





Emma Piper (VP, Guest Services): Piper joins the team with more than 30 years of experience including over 70 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, and LPGA Tour including the Olympics in Rio and Japan , World Golf Championships, and the Presidents Cup.





Laura Zidar (VP, Tournament Administration): Zidar has been the Host Club Championship Director since 2017 for USGA events such as US Mid-Am Championship, Curtis Cup and US Women's Amateur Championship. Prior to that she worked 20 years for the PGA TOUR as Senior Manager of Tournament Services overseeing all volunteer organizational efforts as well as client services.





Gabe Clark (VP, Workflow Management): Clark, a Prince2 Agile Practitioner and Lean Six Sigma blackbelt joins the team from a position as head of operations at Reddoor54, and prior to that as Director of Operations APAC for IMG across a multitude of outdoor events in the Asia-Pacific region while living in China , Hong Kong and Sydney, Australia .

These additions bolster an already expansive group of industry-leading professionals with unparalleled experience at LIV Golf Investments. Additional leadership announcements are forthcoming.

About LIV Golf Investments

LIV Golf Investments is a newly formed company, with group companies in the USA and UK, with Asian offices to follow. Its purpose is to holistically improve the health of professional golf on a global scale to help unlock the sport's untapped potential. Greg Norman is the first and founding CEO of LIV Golf Investments. PIF, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds with a diverse international investment portfolio, is the majority shareholder in LIV Golf Investments.

