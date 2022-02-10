Norfolk Southern recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has earned a spot on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. Norfolk Southern was recently recognized with an A- climate change rating in CDP's highest rated tier, the Leadership Level. CDP is the leading carbon disclosure system for the global business community.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Companies responding to the full version of CDP's climate change questionnaire receive a Supplier Engagement Rating (SER), in addition to their climate change score. The assessment reflects how effectively companies work with their supplier network to address climate change. Participants with the best SER are celebrated as Supplier Engagement Leaders – which this year is the top 8% of companies who disclosed to the full climate questionnaire.

"Norfolk Southern delivers for both the U.S. supply chain, and for the low-carbon economy with sustainable shipping solutions. We're honored to be recognized by CDP as a member of the elite 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard," said Josh Raglin, chief sustainability officer for Norfolk Southern. "Our company knows the importance of leveraging technology and smart operating practices to achieve our robust climate goals, in alignment with the larger freight transportation industry. This accomplishment shows our long-term commitment not only in the business of moving freight, but also in the business of a better planet."

This ranking compliments Norfolk Southern's ongoing sustainability initiatives, including setting a science-based target to achieve a 42% reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2034 and issuing $500 million of green bonds to fund eligible green projects. Norfolk Southern improved locomotive fuel efficiency by 7% over the past two years, saving around 47 million gallons of diesel and avoiding over 470,000 metric tons of GHG emissions.

"Our data shows that companies currently have blinkers on when it comes to assessing their indirect impacts and engaging with suppliers to reduce them. Companies must act urgently to cascade action and manage environmental impacts throughout their supply chains to scale the level of action to secure a 1.5°C future," said Sonya Bhonsle, global head of value chains and regional director corporations for CDP. "Many congratulations to the 500+ companies earning a place on CDP's 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard. As a Supplier Engagement Leader, Norfolk Southern is a trailblazer driving the transition towards a sustainable net-zero future."

CDP is a non-profit organization that administers the most widely used carbon disclosure ratings across the world. Norfolk Southern was among the early companies to begin voluntarily reporting its greenhouse gas emissions in 2009.

More information on the company's sustainability strategy can be found here: http://www.norfolksouthern.com/betterplanet.

About the CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Voted number one climate research provider by investors and working with institutional investors with assets of US$106 trillion, we leverage investor and buyer power to motivate companies to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. Over 9,600 companies with over 50% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2020. This is in addition to the hundreds of cities, states and regions who have disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change. CDP is a founding member of the We Mean Business Coalition. Visit https://cdp.net/en or follow us @CDP to find out more.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and cost-effective shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation