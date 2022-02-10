Oxygen Healthcare enters into partnership with Andrew Weil M.D. Integrative Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxygen Healthcare announces an exclusive partnership with Andrew Weil M.D. Integrative Health (Awihealth.com). Oxygen's customized electronic health record and patient portal will power the Andrew Weil M.D. Integrative Health Telemedicine Platform for New York patients.

Integrative Medicine (IM) is healing-oriented medicine that takes account of the whole person, including all aspects of lifestyle. It emphasizes the therapeutic relationship between practitioner and patient, is informed by evidence, and makes use of all appropriate therapies.

Each integrative medicine physician, nurse practitioner, and health coach graduated from the world-renowned Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona. The platform offers patients the best independent integrative medicine practitioners with the convenience of telemedicine.

AWIHealth analyzed more than 15 EHRs before selecting Oxygen's full-featured, ultra-modern, AI-powered platform customized for integrative medicine. All major features are a few clicks away - customizable intake forms, intuitive charting, integrated ordering of labs, supplements, and prescriptions, ultra hi-definition video, and easy payment functionality.

Patients use the Patient Portal to self-register/schedule, complete pre-visit forms, access healthcare data, have a virtual visit, and connect wearable technology devices directly to the medical record.

Andrew Weil, MD, Founder of The Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, said, "It hasbeen my lifelong mission to make integrative medicine available to patients around the world.Today we are taking a very important step in making that happen with the launch of the AndrewWeil M.D Integrative Health telemedicine platform in New York State. The platform bringstogether world-class independent integrative practitioners and patients through an easy-to-useapp. I hope to see this platform scale nationally and continue my mission to bring integrativemedicine to all."

"This telemedicine initiative provides a critically important service to patients who need or want care beyond what conventional medicine offers and provides an exciting platform for integrative medicine professionals to form a collaborative care community," said Victoria Maizes, MD, Executive Director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine.

Raimonda Pilipaviciute, Oxygen's CEO, said, "Oxygen is thrilled to power Andrew Weil M.D. Integrative Health. We work extensively with best-in-class practitioners to provide tailored products and services, empowering them to focus on delivering the ultimate patient-centered care."

New York patients looking for world-class integrative care can find practitioners at awihealth.com.



Practitioners seeking the best platform can visit Oxygen at www.oxygen.healthcare



